SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn gave considerable attention to inconsistencies in regional and national marijuana laws in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday during a sentencing hearing for Alexander Fernandez.
Fernandez pleaded guilty to one charge of felony possession of marijuana after being pulled over for speeding in Sheridan County last year. During the traffic stop, law enforcement found more than 3 ounces of marijuana in Fernandez's possession. According to court documents, Fernandez was traveling from Colorado to Montana, two states where marijuana is legal in some capacity.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa noted during the sentencing that while Wyoming is surrounded by states that have legalized marijuana to various degrees, that should not dictate Wyoming law.
"We can't let adjoining states impose their law on us," LaRosa said Thursday in court, but added it is inappropriate for Wyoming to impose its laws on other states, too.
Fernandez pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement that included an 18-36 month prison sentence suspended in lieu of two years of supervised probation. Fernandez indicated he hoped to have the probation transferred to Montana, where he lives and where marijuana is now legal for both medicinal and recreational use.
Fernandez noted he has a medical marijuana card in Montana and noted he uses the drug to help with his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Fenn sentenced Fernandez pursuant to the plea agreement, and indicated Fernandez must follow all of the rules and regulations outlined by probation and parole. But, with the proper medical approval, Fenn did not prohibit Fernandez from using marijuana in Montana under the supervision of probation and parole if his probation is transferred there. Fenn also ordered Fernandez to obtain substance abuse counseling, which he distinguished from treatment by emphasizing the need for additional education related to use of marijuana.
"This is a fine line I can try to walk," Fenn said regarding the sentencing, adding that he'd like to see Fernandez stop using marijuana completely.
In addition, Fenn imposed a $5,000 fine, but suspended it, indicating he wanted to leave his options open should Fernandez violate his probation. The suspended fine provides an option other than incarceration should that occur.
Man arraigned for allegedly punching 12-year-old
SHERIDAN — Jason Taylor, 44, of Sheridan pleaded not guilty to one count of felony child abuse in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Taylor faces the charge after allegedly punching a 12-year-old boy in the face in November. The incident was reported to adults by a friend of the boy. According to court records, when law enforcement made contact with Taylor shortly after the incident, he appeared intoxicated, slurring his speech and crying.
Taylor's trial has been set to begin June 28, with a pretrial conference scheduled for May 20.
Felony child abuse carries a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
Woman pleads not guilty to multiple drug charges
SHERIDAN — Holli Ingalls pleaded not guilty to two felony drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Ingalls was charged after a Dec. 4, 2020, traffic stop. During the stop, law enforcement discovered Ingalls had an outstanding bench warrant out of Campbell County. Subsequent to her arrest, Ingalls was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
As a result, Ingalls faces two charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, with each count carrying a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine. She was convicted of similar charges in 2010, 2016 and 2017.
Judge John Fenn scheduled Ingalls' trial to begin June 28, with a pretrial conference set for May 20.