SHERIDAN — The Omicron-driven bump in COVID-19 cases has slowed in recent days, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff.
As of Thursday, there were only 24 active cases and four hospitalizations in the county, hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. Just three weeks ago, on Jan. 27, there were 244 active cases and 10 hospitalizations.
“All the numbers have been trending down, and we’ve seen that for a couple weeks now,” McCafferty said.
One number is trending up: the number of Sheridan County COVID deaths has increased from 62 to 73 in the last three weeks, according to the county’s COVID-19 Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves.
Dr. John Addlesperger, chief medical officer at the hospital, said this wasn’t an anomaly considering the recent case spike.
“Anytime you have a surge in patients, the death numbers will reflect that a few weeks later,” Addlesperger said. “We see that play out over time, but we certainly anticipate the death rate will start to come down as we get further from the big onslaught of cases.”
The hospital continues to be well-staffed despite the vaccine mandate for health care employees, McCafferty said. Feb. 14 marked the deadline for employees to receive their first vaccine, with the majority complying or receiving an exemption. McCafferty said “less than 10” employees chose to leave the hospital over the mandate.
“The majority of our folks are vaccinated or going through the exemption process,” McCafferty said. “We’re in good shape in that regard, and we are very happy about how that has turned out for us. We were concerned we would lose a lot of people through this process, but we have been able to retain people and keep people safe as well.”
In recent months, the hospital utilized more than $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for financial incentives centered around retaining staff and encouraging them to receive the vaccine.
In addition, the hospital is investing $1.4 million in wage increases for staff in “critical areas of the hospital” including certified nursing assistants, those with training in respiratory therapy and those caring for the hospital’s sickest patients. Doing this allows the hospital to be financially competitive and lessens the risk of employees moving on to other opportunities, McCafferty said.