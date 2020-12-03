SHERIDAN — Due to the increasing incidence of COVID-19 in Wyoming, public health representatives at the state and local levels are experiencing delays or are unable to contact all individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. Given this increased workload, Sheridan County Public Health is incorporating emails and text messaging into their communications strategy.
This move will enable staff to prioritize calling individuals at a higher risk of serious illness.
Sheridan County’s Incident Management Team and Sheridan County Public Health would like to empower county residents to obtain information about COVID-19 in Sheridan County from sheridancounty.com/covid-19.
This site includes:
• What to do if you test positive
• What to do if you were near someone who has tested positive
• When to start/end your isolation or quarantine
• The ability to request documentation of your quarantine/isolation orders
• Monitoring numbers, updated each weekday
• Data demonstrating cases in Sheridan County over time
• Links to resources for more COVID-19 information and support
Given the high volume of phone calls to and from public health right now, residents are asked to view the website, if possible, to answer their questions. Additionally, residents should contact local law enforcement — Sheridan Police Department at 307-672-2413 or the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office at 307-672-3455 — and not public health to report health order violations.
COVID-19 monitoring update
The IMT is closely monitoring the COVID-19 numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Current numbers demonstrate less people being tested during the holiday and testing facilities being closed.
A rise in cases is anticipated with families and friends gathering to celebrate the holidays. Potential increases could spike anytime in the next two weeks given the 14-day incubation period of COVID-19.
COVID-19 best practices
The public is encouraged to follow these guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wyoming Department of Health:
• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with anyone outside of your household.
• Wear cloth face coverings when out in the public.
• Stay home if sick. (If you are concerned that the symptoms you are experiencing are outside of your normal everyday condition, please consult your physician.)
• Avoid large gatherings.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
IMT members ask the community to continue to be vigilant and practice all appropriate hygiene and distancing recommendations. Your hard work protects you, your family, and your community, IMT said in a press release.