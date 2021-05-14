SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan County Public Health and Walgreen’s will begin administering Pfizer-brand COVID-19 vaccines to those over age 12 following new guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC announced Wednesday the availability of vaccines for those age 12 or older.
The vaccines created by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not been cleared for use by adolescents, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said.
The change follows weeks of rigorous testing of the Pfizer vaccine among the 12-15 age group. During Wednesday’s meeting, CDC officials said there were no serious adverse events associated with the shot among the more than 2,000 children who participated in the clinical trial.
Side effects reported among children were similar to those experienced by adults who have received the vaccine, according to Addlesperger.
“I’m not sure any of the risks apply to just that (12-15) age group,” Addlesperger said.
The most commonly reported side effects were pain at the injection site and in joints and muscles, tiredness, headache, chills and fever.
As with adults, side effects usually resolved within one or two days and were usually more severe after the second round of vaccine, Addlesperger said.
Allergic reactions to the vaccine are uncommon, but staff will be equipped with a pediatric EpiPen in case of emergency, Addlesperger said.
The hospital’s Director of Lean Transformation Lekan Ajayi said he had previously talked to parents who wanted to vaccinate their children, and he expects attendance at the hospital’s vaccine clinic to increase next week. In recent weeks, the clinic has had roughly 20 appointments each day, Ajayi said.
Addlesperger recommended the vaccine for adolescents as a way to prevent viral spread during school, activities and other social interactions.
“Sports and activities will be going all summer long, and being vaccinated could certainly prevent kids from having to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to the virus,” Addlesperger said. “I think most families see the value of vaccinating their kids.”
As of May 10, 30.1% of Sheridan County’s population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the state’s total of 27.1%, but below the national total of 32%. Teton County currently has the highest vaccination rate in the state with 55.71% of residents fully vaccinated.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 62.03% of Sheridan County seniors older than 65 have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population older than 18, 37.86% have been fully vaccinated.
Despite the circulation of the vaccine, COVID-19 continues to spread in the community with 26 active cases as of May 13. This includes three new cases in the last 24 hours. There are not currently any hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, according to data from WDH.
There continue to be cases of “variants of concern” in the community, and the county’s first case of variant B.1.1.7 was discovered last week, according to Addlesperger. B.1.1.7 is a COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom earlier this year.
Variants of concern can be spread more easily among people and can have increased severity such as more hospitalizations and more deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Addlesperger said he continued to recommend the vaccination for Sheridan County residents of all ages. You can schedule your child’s vaccine at Sheridan Memorial Hospital online. Vaccines can also be scheduled by calling 307-675-4471 and leaving your child’s name, date of birth and phone number.