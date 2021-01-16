Sidebar: Vaccination priorities for Wyoming
The following is courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Health. Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are being provided to all Sheridan County residents in priority categories 1B-3 and above. Phase 1C has not been announced by the WDH at this time.
Phase 1A prioritization schedule
1A-1: Hospital staff — direct inpatient care staff and emergency department staff, including providers working temporarily at the hospital
1A-2: EMS personnel/ fire department personnel who are EMTs
1A-3: Long-term care facility and assisted living facility health care providers
1A-4: Public health nursing staff and other health care providers administering vaccines to critical populations in phase 1A
1A-5: Tribal public health and health care providers receiving vaccine through Indian Health Services
1A-6: Public health nurses and health care providers who regularly conduct COVID sample collection
1A-7: Inpatient/residential behavioral health facility health care providers
1A-8: Urgent care clinics and other medical clinics
1A-9: Law enforcement – patrol officers and correctional facility officers (city, county state and federal); coroners and deputy coroners
1A-10: Licensed/credentialed medical and dental direct care staff working in other locations who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patients or infectious material
1A-11: Public health nursing offices and local health departments, nurses and staff
1A-12: Long-term care facility and assisted living facility residents and other staff not already vaccinated; intermediate care facility staff and residents; residential service settings for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities of three or more developmental disability waiver participants
1A-13: Home health care providers including aging network in-home providers
1A-14: School nurses
1A-15: Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and other clinical lab staff conducting COVID-19 testing if not included above; blood bank employees
1A-16: Pharmacy staff
1A-17: Other health care facility staff — ancillary support staff who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patients or infectious material, including supporting staff from out of state.
Phase 1B prioritization schedule:
1B-1: Fire, police, 911, correctional staff, search and rescue and other in-person emergency response personnel not included in Phase 1A (including ancillary support for air ambulance and hospitals and Department of Family Services case workers)
1B-2: Funeral service practitioners and in-person employees necessary for funerals
1B-3: People who are 70 years of age or older. If necessary, populations may be broken down to vaccinate those who are older than 80 first.
1B-4: National Guard and Air Guard members likely to be activated for response to the pandemic
1B-5: In-person employees within congregate settings such as group homes, halfway houses, homeless shelters and facilities that serve children and youth
1B-6: Health care providers, behavioral health providers and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through telehealth; health care facility surveyors/compliance evaluators and ombudsmen.
1B-7: K-12 education teachers and support staff
1B-8: Child care service providers
1B-9: Public transit employees — community transportation buses
1B-10: Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees
1B-11: U.S. Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as FedEx and UPS) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; clinical laboratory specimen courier employees
SHERIDAN — The COVID-19 vaccine’s arrival in December brought a lot of questions.
When will the vaccine be available to the general public? Who qualifies to receive the vaccine in phases 1A and 1B? Is the vaccine safe?
Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have answers.
Below are some of the most frequently asked vaccine questions by community members, along with answers from local health care professionals. For those looking for more information, some good places to start include Sheridan County’s COVID-19 vaccine website, sheridancounty.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Frequently Asked Questions page, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Who administers vaccines in Sheridan County?
Sheridan Memorial Hospital, located at 1401 W. Fifth St., and Sheridan County Public Health, located at 197 S. Main St., are currently administering vaccines for those in eligible priority populations.
In addition, Walgreens is administering vaccines to residents and staff of long-term care and assisted living facilities including Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge, Westview Health Care Center, Green House Living for Sheridan and Heritage Towers. Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is administering vaccines to enrolled veterans older than age 85.
How many vaccines have been administered in Sheridan County so far?
The total is ever-changing as more community members are vaccinated daily.
But this is what we do know: The Wyoming Department of Health reports Sheridan County received 1,200 vaccines in December with another 1,475 expected throughout January. It is not known at this point how many vaccines the county will receive in February.
To date, Sheridan Memorial Hospital has administered roughly 880 vaccines while Sheridan County Public Health has administered roughly 320.The Sheridan VA had administered 610 as of Jan. 14 including 292 to employees and 318 to veterans.
Walgreens’ corporate media relations did not provide vaccine numbers by press time.
What does it mean to be 1A or 1B?
Sheridan County is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, which means vaccines are in limited supply and are being allocated to specific populations. The WDH developed the Phase 1 priority list based on recommendations from the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
For now, Phase 1 is being broken into two distinct halves: 1A and 1B.
Phase 1A includes a variety of priority populations such as hospital and urgent care staff; Emergency Medical Services personnel; residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities and other health care providers.
Phase 1B includes all emergency response personnel not covered in 1A; funeral service practitioners; those older than age 70; National Guard members; K-12 teachers and support staff; child care service providers; public transit drivers; grocery store employees; and U.S. Postal Service employees.
For a full list of everyone included in the 1A and 1B priority schedules, see the sidebar.
Which of these priority populations have been vaccinated at this point?
All of the Phase 1A populations have been vaccinated, according to John Addlesperger, chief medical officer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The first few 1B priority populations have been vaccinated, including emergency personnel and funeral practitioners. The county is now working through Phase 1B, Priority 3: those older than age 70.
Addlesperger said roughly 6,000 county residents became eligible for the vaccine when it was opened to those older than age 70. Thus, it could be a while before the county continues down the 1B priority list.
The speed at which the county proceeds through the priority list is largely dependent on how many vaccines are distributed to the county in the next few months, according to Jennifer Graves, COVID-19 public information officer for Sheridan County.
“We are following the Wyoming Department of Health’s prioritization, but what really dictates who is eligible is how many vaccines we have,” Graves said. “Sheridan County Public Health cannot open up eligibility for more populations if we don’t have the vaccines to give them.”
Will there be a Phase 1C?
Yes. The priority list for Phase 1C will be announced by WDH as the state works through the remainder of Phase 1B.
I’m in a priority population. Can I schedule my vaccine right now?
It depends where you call.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital is currently scheduling appointments for the first week in February, according to Addlesperger, but Sheridan County Public Health is not scheduling vaccines at this time.
Both the hospital and public health can only schedule appointments based on the number of vaccine doses they know they have. Public health will schedule appointments once they know how many vaccines will arrive in February, Graves said.
Addlesperger encourages citizens from priority populations to call Sheridan Memorial Hospital even if appointments are no longer being scheduled. Patients will be put on a waiting list and scheduled as soon as possible.
The VA is currently scheduling veterans who are 85 years and older or meet one of four criteria — those in chemotherapy, dialysis patients, transplant patients or those who are homeless. They are calling veterans to schedule appointments based on priority groups. They expect to start scheduling veterans who are 75 years and older within the next week.
How do I schedule my appointment?
To schedule an appointment at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, call 307-675-4471. You will be asked to leave a message and can expect a call back within 48 hours.
Sheridan County Public Health is not scheduling appointments at this time.
Sheridan VA is doing a phased approach and setting aside specific days to vaccinate to maintain social distancing. Because of this phased approach, they are not doing sign-ups to receive the vaccine and are instead calling veterans as the vaccine becomes available. However, veterans can go to the “Keep me informed tool” at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed to express interest in being vaccinated.
Does Sheridan County have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine? And what’s the difference?
There are two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The first is developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the second by Moderna.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require multiple doses to be effective. A second dose of the Moderna vaccine is required 28 days after the first dose, while a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is required 21 days after the first.
The two vaccines have roughly the same efficacy, according to clinical trials: 94% for the Moderna vaccine and 95% for the Pfizer vaccine.
All of the vaccines distributed in the county thus far have been from Moderna, Addlesperger said. Roughly 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected around Jan. 25 or 26.
How do the vaccines work?
Both vaccines operate under the same basic principles: They use synthetic ribonucleic acid messengers that use genetic code from the coronavirus to prompt human cells to generate a so-called “spike” protein found on the outside of the virus. The process sets off an immune response from the body, which eventually blocks the actual coronavirus from latching onto cells.
How long is the vaccine effective?
Addlesperger said it is currently unclear how long the effects of the vaccine last, although clinical trials have shown that they last for at least three months
Are the vaccines safe?
Both of the COVID-19 vaccines have gone through rigorous studies to ensure they are as safe as possible, according to the CDC.
A total of 43,548 people participated in a clinical trial of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. The most commonly reported side effects were fatigue and headache (59% and 52%, respectively, among younger vaccine recipients and 51% and 39% among older recipients). However, fatigue and headache were also reported by placebo recipients (23% and 24%, respectively, among younger vaccine recipients and 17% and 14% among older recipients).
Fever was reported by 16% of younger vaccine recipients and by 11% of older recipients. Fever and chills were observed within the first two days after vaccination and resolved within a few days.
Of those participating, 64 of the patients — or 0.3% — reported lymphadenopathy, a disease that inflames the lymph nodes to abnormal size. No vaccine-related deaths were observed during the trials.
There is currently no data available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in lactating women or on the effects of vaccines on breastfed infants or milk production and excretion. Vaccines are not thought to be a risk to breastfeeding infants.
Both vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in recent months, according to Addlesperger.
“People can certainly talk with their primary care providers if they have concerns,” Addlesperger said. “But we feel like the science and technology is very safe, which is why we have been encouraging people to get it as soon as it becomes available to them.”
Ashleigh Snoozy contributed to this article.