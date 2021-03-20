SHERIDAN — Several rounds of federal economic stimulus funding aided those affected by COVID-19 in multiple areas. In a round of federal stimulus funding, dollars were set aside specifically for emergency rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon Feb. 8.
The order directs the Wyoming Department of Family Services to begin planning to implement the program, according to the program’s website, dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap. Organizers held a town hall meeting March 4 to describe the upcoming process, followed by a stakeholder/nonprofits meeting the next day. While organizers of the distributions do not have solid numbers from which to work, they know the need is great in Wyoming.
“That has been a tricky data point for us to understand the need because we don’t have a formal landlord way of collecting that information,” Wyoming Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt said. “Informally, we’ve been collecting it. We know that there is a need; we don’t know the extent of the need.”
Because of the need, citizens may use finances needed for medical expenses or other necessary items to cover rent or utility expenses. Otherwise, the risk of losing power during winter or homelessness increases.
“What it does is it gives a huge peace of mind, one, for renters who are probably in some respects have been — just based on demographics — may have felt the impact of COVID greater than some who own homes, although that’s not universally true,” Schmidt said.
The Low Income Housing Coalition determines housing needs by state and recorded 16,553, or 24%, of renter households that are extremely low-income, which the coalition maxes out at $25,100 income for a four-person extremely low-income household.
The shortage of rental homes affordable and available for those households is lacking by an estimated 8,201. The annual household income needed to afford a two-bedroom rental home according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s fair market rent.
Finally, 70% of extremely low income renter households experience severe cost burden.
“I do think we’re seeing folks who maybe haven’t had issues in the past, maybe having problems now because of things like decreased hours,” Schmidt said. “While they’re still employed, they may not be employed at the level they were prior to COVID, which then for those households that rely heavily, the majority of their paycheck is going to rent, that’s going to put them at risk.”
While the assistance program is just getting started, DFS hopes to serve several households, which in turn will help landlords and utility companies.
“We’re helping landlords on behalf of renters,” Schmidt said. “The payments are going to the landlords and to the utility companies because they’re the ones that are owed the money.”
Several local nonprofits have helped organizers statewide to determine need and potential recipients of the funding from the program, and information will continue to be shared through Wyoming DFS and Workforce Services as information develops.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, and to sign up for email updates, visit the DFS website at dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap. If you have suggestions on how the program should operate, your input is encouraged. Email suggestions to RentalAssistance@wyo.gov. For information on other assistance that may be available in your area, continue to contact Wyoming 211 by dialing 2-1-1.