SHERIDAN — The deaths of four more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in June, brought the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 751.
Fatalities included an older Big Horn County man hospitalized in another state for treatment of the illness and an older Goshen County woman who was also hospitalized and was a resident at a long-term care facility.
Also among the victims was an older Laramie County woman who was hospitalized for treatment and was also a resident of a long-term care facility, and an older Park County woman who had been hospitalized.