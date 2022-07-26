SHERIDAN — One of the single most impactful events in recent history completely changed the face of business. From the automotive to hospitality industries, COVID has presented a variety of obstacles with which to contend. Even out of the heat of the pandemic, the challenges that arose throughout the pandemic continue to plague businesses.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said she has observed and problem-solved with all of the businesses over the last few years.
“During COVID, our chamber pivoted and really adjusted,” Johnson said. “We went to a lot of virtual meetings, holding several business connect groups.”
One example of the disruption COVID created could be seen in travel. Businesses have been hesitant to send employees out-of-town and families have stayed closer to home or taken road trips, therefore reducing the number of customers on airlines. That reduction of travel also affected the hospitality industry, with fewer customers staying in hotels and motels.
After many hospitality-focused businesses closed or adjusted operations throughout the pandemic, finding new staff throughout the recovery has also proven difficult.
Beyond the hospitality industry, Johnson said she has seen some of the largest impacts on the health care and automotive industries. A global supply shortage has created lasting concerns for businesses like Hammer Chevrolet.
Owner of Hammer Chevrolet Richard Hammer has had a tough time getting the parts needed to be able to fix the vehicles brought to his shop.
“It is totally unpredictable what you can get in a given week,” Hammer said. “You can get an engine one day and a bumper the next.”
The delays in supply chains have meant longer wait times for customers who rely on their vehicles for work and family obligations. As a whole, Hammer used to have around 60 cars in storage for customers to purchase; however, that has been reduced down to just a few as international trade has faltered and supply chains continue to struggle keeping up with demand.
While Hammer Chevrolet stayed open throughout the pandemic, other businesses were not as lucky and were forced either by circumstances or public health orders to close during the early months of the pandemic. And even those that remained opened faced the constant threat of having to shut down operations if one employee became sick.
Some employers, like Hammer Chevrolet, adjusted worker hours to address the smaller workload during the pandemic. Other organizations shut down lobbies and in-person services, opening online options instead. Restaurants offered take-out options and grocery delivery and pick-up grew.
As a result of changes COVID has brought to the U.S. economy, along with policy decisions from presidential administrations, inflation has also emerged. With inflation, a great-wage price spiral is underway, according to Johnson. A wage-price spiral is sometimes used as an explanation for inflation, and it occurs when wage increases cause price increases which in turn cause wage increases. This spiral can get out of hand very quickly, Johnson said.
Despite all of the challenges COVID has presented, there have been other changes that have emerged — some would say — for the better.
When businesses closed offices, remote working opportunities grew — some permanently. This allows workers to go anywhere they want while still retaining a full-time job.
Additionally, the Sheridan community has seen a great shift toward supporting local businesses.
“Greater awareness of supporting our local businesses probably is a real positive thing in our community,” Johnson said. “We had a Pledge Local challenge that the chamber ran at that time, challenging people to buy chamber bucks then spend those in the community.”
With local businesses getting back on their feet, but struggling to find employees, individuals have had to adjust to a different speed of customer service at times. As a result, community members’ level of empathy and understanding has in many cases grown.
Furthermore, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has seen an increase in business startups. COVID allowed individuals to take a pause and bring their own ideas to life.
As a result of some of these positive changes, Johnson said she has high hopes for the future of Wyoming.
Through the pandemic, there was a large development of pro-business leaders as well as a realization that even the small town of Sheridan is connected to the global economy.
“We have a really resilient, close-knit business community and residents who care about our community,” Johnson said. “There are many levels doing the right things to keep our businesses open and thriving.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.