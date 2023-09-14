SHERIDAN — Since July, Sheridan County Public Health has been publishing monthly reports tracking cases of disease cases reportable to the state. According to Edward Hinzman, public health response coordinator, the data is made freely available to the public online for those with an interest in keeping an eye on the numbers.
Updated on the first Monday of each month — most recently Sept. 5 — Public Health’s reportable disease data includes several illnesses, including gastro-intestinal bacteria, sexually transmitted diseases and COVID-19.
Of the included diseases, the one with the highest number of cases was COVID with 35 cases reported for the month of August and 443 total since the beginning of the year. The second most commonly reported disease was chlamydia with five reported cases during the month and 52 total for the year to date.
According to Hinzman, the large margin between the first and second most commonly reported diseases so far this year can be attributed to the nature by which COVID is spread — respiratory diseases are transmitted more easily than bacteria from animal encounters or sexually transmitted diseases.
“Because it’s a respiratory pathogen, it spreads a heck of a lot easier than any of those other [reportable] diseases,” Hinzman said.
“West Nile, for example, is spread by mosquitoes and not a lot of people are going to get it. With gonorrhea and chlamydia, it goes without saying there’s physical contact that needs to happen. With respiratory diseases, if you’re just walking down the aisle at Walmart and somebody coughs or sneezes, you have an increased risk of catching those diseases.”
While the gap in numbers between COVID and the remainder of the diseases listed in the report may seem staggering, Hinzman noted COVID is currently the only respiratory disease tracked and reported to the state because it was the most recent global pandemic.
“If we had the flu up there, we would have very large numbers of flu, RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], parainfluenza, any of those other viruses that go around,” Hinzman said. “[COVID] is an odd one. It sticks out in that group because it’s just the most recent pandemic that we’ve had, so that’s why it’s included. People are still monitoring it.”
Another outlier in the reportable diseases data for Sheridan County was rabies — with two reported cases in August and 12 total for the year so far. The number of rabies cases within the county is much higher than any other county in the state.
“Ever since 2021, Sheridan County has kind of led the way… in terms of rabies cases. We have 13 positive rabies (cases in) animals so far, just this year, and the closest county is Teton with three and Washakie with one,” Hinzman said. “We don’t really know why. We hypothesized it was the excess moisture. Maybe there’s more bugs than normal and therefore more bats, but nobody seems to have a good handle on why it ebbs and flows like that.”
