image
The most recent reportable disease data published by Public Health indicates 443 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the start of the year. Public Health Response Coordinator Edward Hinzman said COVID is the only respiratory disease accounted for in the data due to it being the most recent pandemic.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Since July, Sheridan County Public Health has been publishing monthly reports tracking cases of disease cases reportable to the state. According to Edward Hinzman, public health response coordinator, the data is made freely available to the public online for those with an interest in keeping an eye on the numbers.

Updated on the first Monday of each month — most recently Sept. 5 — Public Health’s reportable disease data includes several illnesses, including gastro-intestinal bacteria, sexually transmitted diseases and COVID-19.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

