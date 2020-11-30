SHERIDAN — While medical professionals still advise a PCR test over an antigen test when confirming whether a person has COVID-19, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Urgent Care now offers a rapid test for community members.
SMH joins other facilities around Sheridan County and the region in providing rapid tests, including Sugarland Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic, Hospital Pharmacy West and Buffalo Urgent Care.
At-home testing also remains available through Vault to all Wyoming residents at no cost. For this test, saliva is collected during a supervised, online telehealth visit with a Vault test supervisor, which requires an internet connection, according to Sheridan County's COVID-19 testing page. You may order a test on the Wyoming Department of Health’s dedicated testing website.
Positive test results from all testing locations are reported to the local public health office for contact tracing, which is completed by contact tracing staff only for those testing positive at this point in time. Those who test positive must complete their own contact tracing by notifying those with whom they've been in contact so they may also be tested.
In most cases, calling ahead to make an appointment for testing is recommended, as each location has different protocols for COVID-19 testing specifically.
Even with rapid testing availability in Sheridan County, doctors have advised not to rely fully on the test for an accurate depiction of a negative COVID-19 result.
"Those tests are very good if you’re positive,” Hunter said in an earlier interview with The Sheridan Press. “So if you get an antigen test and you’re positive, you’re positive. If you’re negative, it doesn’t mean a thing.”
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidance, an antigen test should be followed up by a PCR test, which is a much better test.
SMH officials also say false positives by PCR tests are incredibly rare.
"Government health agencies consider PCR tests to be the gold standard; for COVID-19, meaning they are accepted as the best options currently available," said Dr. Rebecca Thompson, SMH laboratory director. "In general, the tests are very specific for the COVID-19 virus."
False negative rates, however, may be as high as 30% worldwide.
"This is because successful detection of the virus depends on a high quality specimen (via a somewhat uncomfortable swab up the far reaches of the nasal passages), whose collection is well timed according to the clinical presentation and disease severity," Thompson said. "Successful retrieval of the COVID virus is very much like hitting a moving target."
At this time, anyone may be tested for COVID-19 at any of the above listed locations. Thompson said the laboratory performing the test (and thus the cost to the patient and turnaround times) depends on clinical factors that are determined during the triage process of individual clinics and Sheridan Memorial’s testing center.
Symptoms of COVID-19 vary greatly, but the CDC lists several on its website that are typical of those who've tested positive for COVID-19. To check and see if you should be tested, call Sheridan Memorial Hospital on its coronavirus-specific line at 307-672-1004.