SHERIDAN — Sheridan County and Wyoming recorded its seventh month combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and cases continue to rise. While small clusters may exist among groups, health officials have not recorded concerning large clusters within organizations in the community.
COVID-19 took 10 Sheridan County residents’ lives, with one of the deceased coming from a long-term care facility. Although many deaths came from long-term care facilities in Natrona County, Sheridan County is not experiencing the same issue.
“We are not seeing clusters or large outbreaks in our senior living facilities,” said Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar. “Each facility has had at least one employee test positive for COVID-19 at some point; however, their illness was contracted outside of the facility.”
Certain entities are completing surveillance testing, including some long-term care facilities.
“The facilities are doing their best to test,” said Haar, regarding their efforts to conduct surveillance testing to closely monitor their residents.
School districts have also discussed surveillance testing, which consists of faculty and staff receiving at-home saliva testing sent directly to their homes and returned to be tested. Wyoming citizens and businesses may also receive at-home tests for free for testing.
Contact tracing has transitioned into staff contacting laboratory-confirmed individuals and their high-risk contacts only. Responsibility shifted onto those testing positive, who Sheridan County Public Health encourages to reach out to those they have been in close contact with to inform them of their increased risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Because of the continued increase in COVID-19 infections, Sheridan County Public Health may not be able to individually contact all persons who have had exposure to COVID-19, and is experiencing delays in contacting persons diagnosed with COVID-19,” health officials note on the Sheridan County COVID-19 website.
Those needing a quarantine order for employer purposes may contact Sheridan County Public Health.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Sheridan County Public Health numbers, 1,277 Sheridan County residents have contracted COVID-19, or approximately 4% of the county’s total population.
In an effort to quell the increase of cases, Sheridan County enacted a mask order Nov. 18. Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty in the district's Friday update said masks have helped reduce spread.
“We are also grateful for the county-wide mask mandate. We believe it will help,” Dougherty said. “There is clear evidence within our schools that masks help curb the spread of COVID-19. When everyone is wearing a mask, the district continues to see little evidence of transmission at school.”
The school recorded 18 active cases and 107 recovered students since the beginning of the school year.
“Sheridan schools have been a testament to the effectiveness of controlling the spread of COVID-19 through community-wide mask usage,” Haar said.
Per direction from public health, SCSD2 will not accept results from a rapid or antibody test, and local medical professionals have reiterated rapid tests are not as accurate or reliable as the PCR tests, which take longer but prove more reliable.
While businesses are only responsible for employees following the order, law enforcement responded to calls regarding customers and staff not adhering to the order.
Sheridan Police Department officers received nine calls regarding violations of the mask order. Three of those calls were from businesses needing more information and six were in regards to both customers and businesses not following the mask order, Chief Travis Koltiska said.
"One of the calls was unfounded. All the calls were handled with just a phone call," Koltiska said.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said since Wednesday, his office did not respond to mask complaints or health order complaints but did answer several questions via phone call.
"We had several calls clarifying the order and inquiring about things like enforcement and application of the mandate," Thompson said. "Most of those calls were on Tuesday and Wednesday and were handled by the office staff and patrol deputies."
Reports aren't generated at the SCSO on matters like those unless someone reports a crime or indicates the likelihood of future crimes, he said.
At this point, health officials remain concerned about the rise in cases, and Sheridan Memorial Hospital leadership said they are preparing for a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.
“There is definitely a concern about rising cases and what that means for the community,” Haar said. “The Incident Management Team continually monitors the situation; however, we are all dependent on the community taking care of one another and taking the necessary precautionary steps.”
Up-to-date information can be found online at sheridancounty.com/covid-19/more-covid-19-information.