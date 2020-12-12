Today

Cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.