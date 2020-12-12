SHERIDAN — It’s the gift that Sheridan, the United States and the whole world has been waiting for since spring: an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Thus, there’s a certain serendipity in the announcement a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna is set to arrive in Sheridan the week of Dec. 21 — just a few days before Christmas.
But the vaccine’s imminent arrival is accompanied by a lot of questions and ever-changing scenarios — so much change that even health care professionals don’t fully know what to expect once the vaccine arrives.
“The plans keep changing — like every single day, sometimes multiple times a day,” Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar said. “Everything is changing because the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) keeps altering their plans. The number of vaccines we expect, the priority list for who receives the vaccine — all of that changes pretty regularly. But we do know it’s on its way… It may not come on the timeline we want or the volume we want at first, but it is coming.”
There are two COVID-19 vaccines expected to be distributed across the country in the near future. The first is developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the second by Moderna.
Both vaccines operate under the same basic principles: They use synthetic ribonucleic acid messengers that use genetic code from the coronavirus to prompt human cells to generate a so-called “spike” protein found on the outside of the virus. The process sets off an immune response from the body, which eventually blocks the actual coronavirus from latching onto cells.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require multiple doses to be effective. A second dose of the Moderna vaccine is required 28 days after the first dose, while a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is required 21 days after the first.
The two vaccines have roughly the same efficacy, according to clinical trials: 94% for the Moderna vaccine and 95% for the Pfizer vaccine.
For comparison, last year’s flu vaccine was about 45% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The reason for the COVID vaccine’s relatively high efficacy rate is that it is able to target specific proteins in the virus rather than attempting to predict what the virus will be like, which is what happens with the flu vaccine every year, according to Bryan Opitz, pharmacy manager at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
“You could ask any scientists around the world, and I don’t think any of them would have thought nine months ago that we would have a vaccine that would be 95% effective,” said Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger. “It is fairly miraculous that it has been achieved.”
While Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines are similar in many ways, Moderna’s product has one major advantage over Pfizer’s: It can be stored in a common freezer and refrigerator.
Moderna’s vaccine remains stable for six months at -4 degrees Fahrenheit and for 30 days in a standard medical refrigerator, according to the company. Meanwhile, the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at -94 degrees Fahrenheit to remain stable for 30 days and lasts for only five days in standard refrigeration. This requires the purchase of a special “ultracool” freezer for the Pfizer vaccine.
“We have ordered an ultracool freezer, and it is en route,” Haar said. “We are expecting it at the end of December, but like every other supply chain these days, that is subject to changes and delays.”
In the meantime, Sheridan Memorial Hospital and public health will start distributing the Moderna vaccine. According to Addlesperger, Sheridan County expects to receive as many as 900 doses of the vaccine in the first round. Those doses will be split between the hospital and public health.
Both the hospital and public health plan to distribute vaccines based on priority lists set by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice. The hospital’s top priorities, according to Addlesperger, will be vaccinating health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
For their part, public health will focus on first responders including the sheriff’s office, police department and EMTs, but it’s unclear just how many of the first round of vaccines they’ll have to distribute, Haar said.
“I honestly don’t know how many doses we’re going to have at first,” Haar said. “I’m going to give as many doses as I can to the hospital, because we really need them to be strong, stable and protected right now. They are doing so much work to save the lives of people fighting this virus, and we want them to be first priority. I imagine that, especially in this first round, the hospital will get the lion’s share.”
While health care personnel and nursing home residents can expect vaccines in the near future, it will be some time before the general public has access, according to Addlesperger.
“People over 65 or with pre-existing conditions will be next in line (after health care staff, nursing home residents and essential workers),” Addlesperger said. “But it will probably be summer before anybody who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine.”
In a University of Wyoming study released last week, 58% of the 614 Wyoming residents surveyed said they would either “definitely” or “probably” take the vaccine when it was made available, while 36% said that they would “probably not” or “definitely not” take the vaccine.
Addlesperger said he strongly encouraged community members to receive the vaccine once it became available.
“It has been shown to be 95% effective, which means that it will likely keep you from getting COVID-19,” Addlesperger said. “This virus doesn’t just impact the elderly or people with high-risk conditions. It affects everyone, and this vaccine protects you individually and people around you. It is a safe way of building immunity in the community, and it will be an important tool that will allow us to end the pandemic.”
Opitz said the vaccine was recommended even if you have already caught the virus. Addlesperger said there had been at least one case in the county of a resident being infected with the virus more than once.
“There is not a lot of data out there to show what your immunity looks like when you’ve had the disease,” Opitz said. “We recommend you get the vaccine to protect you, regardless of whether you had the virus or not. It might actually protect you better than the actual disease based on the antibodies it creates.”
Haar agreed with Addlesperger and Opitz about the importance of receiving the vaccine but also said she understood the reservations of some community members. She encouraged community members to do their research before making a decision.
“I completely understand reservations around the new vaccine,” Haar said. “That’s completely natural because the vaccine is so new, and there’s so much new information out there right now. People need to consider what the safest plan for them will be and need to make an informed decision for themselves. So research the manufacturers. Read what the CDC is saying. Review the data from all sides. Learn as much as you can right now.”
Opitz said that the COVID vaccine has been shown to have many of “the basic side effects you see with any vaccine” including fever, chills, muscle pain and an injection site reaction. It is also unclear how the vaccine affects populations not included in the clinical trial including pregnant women, Haar said.
The vaccines are purchased by the federal government and are free to the hospital and public health, Opitz said. Vaccines will be provided free to the community, although there will likely be a small administration fee, according to Opitz.
Addlesperger said it is unclear how long the effects of the vaccine last, although clinical trials have shown that they last for at least three months.
The arrival of the vaccine comes as the rate of COVID transmission in Wyoming has dropped from 1.22 to 0.88, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty. As of Dec. 11, there were 121 active COVID cases in Sheridan County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, and SMH was caring for nine patients infected with COVID-19. Two of those patients were in the Intensive Care Unit.