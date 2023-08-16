SHERIDAN — For the first year, Cowboys Against Cancer Ranch Rodeo founder Brandon Puckett will host a rodeo Aug. 19 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to benefit those struggling with cancer. Puckett was diagnosed with colon cancer three years ago, so through his nonprofit, he aims to assist others diagnosed with cancer.

Three years ago, Puckett was given 18 months to live, but here he is, still standing.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you