SHERIDAN — For the first year, Cowboys Against Cancer Ranch Rodeo founder Brandon Puckett will host a rodeo Aug. 19 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to benefit those struggling with cancer. Puckett was diagnosed with colon cancer three years ago, so through his nonprofit, he aims to assist others diagnosed with cancer.
Three years ago, Puckett was given 18 months to live, but here he is, still standing.
“It has been a blessing,” Puckett said. “It has opened my heart and eyes to other things. Life means more than every day. I know there are some people who are going through it.”
Puckett first started Cowboys Against Cancer Ranch Rodeo in April 2023.
Puckett planned details of the upcoming ranch rodeo, he said, with help from stock contractor Rand Selle.
“It actually came together really well,” Selle said. “A lot of people were really interested.”
Selle provided bucking horses for ranch bronc riding. Gary Mefford will provide all cattle for events.
Other than ranch bronc riding, the rodeo will feature events such as team branding and the wild stick horse buckout. For the wild stick horse buckout, Puckett will invite anyone 6 years old or younger to “buck” out of the chute on a stick horse.
Aside from the rodeo, patrons can bid on silent auction items and at a live auction, featuring large items such as saddles.
Puckett said he has also found many in the community want to donate to benefit cancer patients, however they do not know how to do so. To solve this issue, Puckett will be accepting donations at the rodeo.
“This is a way that other individuals that do not know how to help can step up with donations,” Puckett said. “They can see where it is going.”
The rodeo is set to start at 5 p.m. and finish between 8:30-9 p.m. The cost is $15 a ticket for those 13 and older. Kids 12 and younger are free. Following the rodeo, live music will follow, featuring Cora Wood.
The following week after the event, Puckett will donate all of the funds to Welch Cancer Center.
“There are people out there struggling and they may not ask for help. Hopefully this event will provide an avenue for friends and family to meet and get together,” Puckett said.
“Hopefully, we can open up more hearts to where people can get the knowledge or even have somebody to talk to,” he said.
