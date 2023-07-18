SHERIDAN — Making a name for themselves in Sheridan and beyond, the Craft Brothers opened their own Craft Bros. Music Shop in August 2022 with instrument rentals and repairs, hoping to expand the local music scene. That December, retail items arrived at the store.

“We have been playing music since we were little kids for over 40 years and we, historically, have driven for hours to get to music stores that can meet our needs as musicians,” Craft Bros. Music Shop Co-owner Mitch Craft said. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

