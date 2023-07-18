SHERIDAN — Making a name for themselves in Sheridan and beyond, the Craft Brothers opened their own Craft Bros. Music Shop in August 2022 with instrument rentals and repairs, hoping to expand the local music scene. That December, retail items arrived at the store.
“We have been playing music since we were little kids for over 40 years and we, historically, have driven for hours to get to music stores that can meet our needs as musicians,” Craft Bros. Music Shop Co-owner Mitch Craft said.
“My brothers and I, along with Elizabeth, have been talking for decades about this dream of opening a music store in Sheridan that would meet the needs of our local musicians, support music students, support venues like the WYO Theater, Sheridan College and everyone to the highest possible level.”
In the spring of 2022, the process to open the shop started. Craft Bros. Music Store Co-owners, also co-owners of Ebia Hearing and Sound, JT and Elizabeth Craft had a difficult time filling the space dedicated to Ebia Hearing and Sound, so the Craft Bros. Music Shop naturally moved into that empty space.
“We already owned Ebia Hearing and Sound, using around 25,000 square feet,” Elizabeth Craft said. “We renovated it with the idea of the music store dream. We thought it would be a great little mesh of businesses.”
The Craft Bros. Music Store first started with rentals and repairs. Community feedback garnered the need for a retail portion of the store.
“We thought maybe in a few years we would open a retail space,” Mitch Craft said. “I am not entirely sure what happened but we put our first retail items in December and here we are now with a selection of a whole bunch of things ranging from violin strings to saxophone reeds all the way up to high-tech sound systems that we have installed in churches and schools.”
The Crafts said they always make sure to have a wide selection of items for sale to accommodate everyone’s needs. If they do not have something in store, they make it a priority to get the items for the customer.
“We are continually adding these vendors to keep building that vendor network so whatever people desire we at least have a really good option or two or three for them, and that is working out great,” JT Craft said. “People appreciate that, so if we do not have it, we can usually get it and we are very competitive with online pricing. It is nice when the local musician can come in and get something they would have had to wait a few days for online for nearly the same price.”
The Crafts will also put instruments on consignment, meaning the public can bring in instruments found around their house to sell at the store.
“It was kind of an interesting coincidence,” Elizabeth Craft said. “The CB Music owners have been friends of ours for a long time and they decided to retire. Initially, when we launched our retail side of things, we took a tremendous amount of product on consignment for them. They were looking for a way to transition out and they had a bunch of inventory.”
Along with retail, repair and rentals, the Craft Bros. Music Store hosts the space for a variety of music lessons. The Craft family does not teach the lessons themselves; however, they work to find highly qualified instructors to come into the shop.
“They are just allowed to schedule and work in this space,” JT Craft said. “We do not charge them rent. The student pays them directly and it encourages growth in music. We have many instructors of anything from vocal to piano to string instruments. If we do not have one, we make it a mission to go find a good instructor.”
To sign up for lessons, reach out to the store for a list of instructors. From there, the instructors take over.
Elizabeth, Mitch and JT Craft all have other jobs, so they are working to employ a variety of staff for the Craft Bros. Music Store. Recently, Craft Bros. Music Store General Manager Colin Stroup joined the team, aiming to bring his expertise to the business. Stroup and his family are heavily involved in the Sheridan Public Arts Committee.
Stroup found his way to Portland, Oregon, to play music professionally but ended up moving back to Sheridan to attend Sheridan College.
He said he hopes his position at the Craft Bros. Music Store will be another step in the right direction.
The Craft family hired a certified wind repair technician and a band technician as well.
“We are going to be able to serve a need in the region,” JT Craft said. “It is not something readily available in the state and it is beneficial to schools. We are trying to back up schools and continue to support the arts. We used the community as a basis to grow and help clarify our mission.”
The Crafts aim to provide a wide variety of services to fill musical needs of theSheridan community.
“Our mission is to foster growth, build community and spark jobs through music,” Elizabeth Craft said. “This is a passion project for our family and maybe a legacy project for our kids someday. It has been really fun and it has been an interesting hybrid between the two businesses here that share the space. There is lots of crossover and it creates a positive atmosphere between the two. Who knows where we will be years down the road.”