SHERIDAN — The Craft Brothers will perform gospel bluegrass music June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.
The event, sponsored by the Episcopal Church of Wyoming, will also be recorded and distributed to churches around the state who do not have regular worship teams.
Tickets to the event cost $20 per person and are available at diowy.info/concert or at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, located at 1 S. Tschirgi St. If buying tickets in person, organizers ask they be paid for with cash or check.
For additional information, call 307-265-5200 or email info@episcopalwy.org.