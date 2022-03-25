SHERIDAN — Mitch Craft, Sheridan County School District 2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, will step down from his position in June.
Craft announced his resignation from the position at the SCSD2 Board of Trustee board retreat March 19 and again through a press release Friday.
“I cannot thank the SCSD2 team enough for the experiences over the last 15 years,” Craft said. “I have learned an immeasurable amount from the countless quality professionals I’ve worked with.”
Craft said he currently has no firm plans for his future.
“After 21 years in education, it is simply time for a change,” he stated. “I have the love and full support of my family as I explore options for the next chapter in my life."
Craft started his career in K-12 education in the fall of 2001, teaching English at Big Horn High School for six years. In 2007, he was hired as an assistant principal at Sheridan Junior High School and moved into the head principal position one year later. After nine years at SJHS, Craft was appointed to his current role as district assistant superintendent.
“Mitch is an amazing educator who truly will be hard to replace as a result of his intentional, focused and data-driven work, all done alongside our staff and administrators," SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said. "He has had a profound impact on our district and will be deeply missed. We wish him only the best as we await what he achieves next.”
The district has initiated the search for a new assistant superintendent over the course of the spring, following the standard hiring process.