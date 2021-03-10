SHERIDAN — At a certain point, Billy Craft knew he shouldn’t work for other people. Experiences at his places of employment — some good, others not — convinced Craft that his personality best suited operating independently.
So, in 1981, Craft and his wife, Marva, created Craftco in their garage as a welding shop; he handled the technical work and she managed the business side. The duo aimed to build a company essential to the community, providing meaningful employment and caring for customers with integrity.
Now, 40 years later, the Crafts have sold their business to the next generation of entrepreneurs eager to continue the legacy and tradition built with blood, sweat and time on the floors of the Craftco shops.
"It’s tough," Billy Craft said. "Not because I have any doubt, but because it’s all I’ve done for 40 years. … It’s a very emotional awakening to realize that it’s over. Our job here is done. But, I’m very proud of what we’ve done and the impact we’ve had on so many people.”
He recalled several late nights when he sat upstairs looking out on the shop floor, wondering why he spent nearly every night working until 11:30 p.m.
In those days, the shop teemed with work from the coal mines and the rest of the energy sector. Those jobs required long hours when the industry was booming and Billy Craft described Craftco’s role as significant for a small outfit in such a big field.
The answer to the question he asked himself those late nights centered around the people with whom he worked. The Crafts always tried to help their employees grow, mature and achieve — not just as craftsmen but as people. They always tried to instill and foster the values they held dear — integrity, loyalty, family and community.
The business experienced its own ups and downs, mirroring the booms and busts of the state’s energy industry. In those times, the owners and staff at Craftco were forced to get creative, seek new clients and remain open-minded as new opportunities presented themselves.
That adaptability sits at the center of what the new owners — Jeff Garrelts, JC Bevans and Dave Craft — anticipate will attribute to the company’s ongoing success.
“It’s hard work to diversify,” Garrelts said of his experience at Craftco. “It takes a lot more time than you think it will or want it to.”
But each time Craftco has faced challenges, it has managed to adapt, grow and continue as a staple in the Sheridan community.
Bevans noted those changes haven’t always come by choice, but they have helped the staff and leadership at Craftco realize the skills and services the company can provide reach beyond just one industry.
“It’s amazing what you can learn when you’re backed into a corner,” Bevans said.
Dave Craft worked at Craftco fresh out of college and has only known one other career — the one he currently holds as a Farm Bureau Financial Services agent. He began working at the family business in 2001, but when the market declined, he knew he could either pursue other opportunities or Craftco would need to cut employees who may not have other opportunities.
“So I moved over to Farm Bureau, which ultimately allowed me to be in the financial position to be able to do this,” Dave Craft said of his share of ownership in the company.
He added he always intended to remain involved in the company his parents started and always hoped to return to it. And while he will not be involved in the day-to-day operations as Garrelts and Bevans will be, Dave Craft said he has no intention of being a silent partner.
The new ownership trio outlined a vision for the future of Craftco that includes ongoing efforts to diversify, but also to carry forward the legacy and tradition Billy and Marva Craft built. That means caring for the people who work there. In the future, the new owners intend to make that mission even more tangible by setting Craftco up as an employee-owned organization.
“We’d like to see them invested in what they are doing, to reap the rewards for what they are doing,” Garrelts said.
Dave Craft echoed that sentiment, indicating his interest in the company’s success has little to do with his own bottom line and more to do with sustaining gainful employment for the dozens of full-time employees and continuing the positive impact Craftco has on Sheridan County.
“If I don’t get anything out of this other than knowing that we’re doing a great job taking care of families and making sure we’re doing a good job taking care of our community — those are the things that matter,” Dave Craft said. “I hope we have other successes along the way, but those two things are the primary focus.”
He added that Craftco serves many businesses outside of Sheridan and even outside the state, bringing dollars into the community that can then be turned over and benefit area residents as a whole.
Billy and Marva Craft haven’t participated in the day-to-day operations of Craftco for a few years either, but they never stopped giving back to the community through volunteer work and by checking in on the shop from time to time to joke about good times and bad, offer support and, perhaps, ensure the next generation of Craftco owners understood the importance of carrying forward the foundation built in a small garage 40 years ago.