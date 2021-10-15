SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest officials officially announced 100% containment on the Crater Ridge Fire that started in July.
"Due to the snow received on the Crater Ridge Fire, it has been declared 100% contained," a press release from Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol said Friday morning.
The fire — which started 31 miles west of Sheridan from suspected lightning July 17 — burned a total of 7,682 acres. A nine-person crew will continue to monitor hot spots until the area becomes inaccessible due to snow.
Even with no more active flames, BNF officials maintained fire closures, including Trail 145 and Forest Service Roads 110, 111, 108 and 112. To see the full order, visit bit.ly/3vh4er6.