SHERIDAN — Recent warm, dry, and windy days have contributed to more active fire behavior on the Crater Ridge Fire since Labor Day, with 75% of the 6,502 acre-fire contained.
The fire started July 17 from suspected lightning 30 miles east of Lovell in the Bighorn National Forest.
Growth has remained slight as most areas are surrounded by already burnt timber and air resources were able to check further spread. Ongoing pockets of activity may continue to be visible on warm and dry days in the near future.
Despite the return of visible smoke, crews led by Wyoming Team 3 safely extended containment in the first part of the week and throughout their assignment. They were also able to repair areas impacted by earlier suppression efforts.
“Crews were able to hold on, monitor and put air resources on a fire that became more active in the last few days,” said Incident Commander trainee Joshua McGee.
This success, including rapid response to new activity, was made possible through the support of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. Their communication team helps provide reliable radio coverage to incident management teams within the state of Wyoming.
A Type 4 Incident Commander assumed command Wednesday at 6 a.m.