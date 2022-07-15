SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest officials lifted the nearly year-long closure of the Crater Ridge Fire Area on July 13. Visitors are free to access the formally closed roads and area.
“Remember that entering burned areas increases risk of injury or damage to your equipment,” said Cordell Perkins, acting Medicine Wheel District ranger. “Fire weakened trees can fall without warning and soils may be unstable due to erosion, travel with caution.”
The closure was put in place July 17, 2021, after the start of the Crater Ridge Fire. The long-duration fire, which burned over 7,500 acres, was declared out Dec. 12, 2021. The closure remained in effect to prevent resource damage from use prior to rehabilitation work. Crews were able to complete the work of removing a burned structure, removing hazard trees along roads, and rehabilitating dozer lines and lower-level roads that were opened for suppression.
Logs from a salvage sale are decked off Forest System Roads 110 Boyd Ridge and 111 Red Springs. These logs have been purchased by a contractor and are not available for public use. Unauthorized removal would be considered theft.