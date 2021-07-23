SHERIDAN — Recent rains have moderated Crater Ridge fire activity, but warming, drying trends this weekend indicate potential for increased activity and growth from 383 acres, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service Friday morning.
Firefighters continue to prepare indirect containment lines in areas that have been identified as having the highest likelihood of success in stopping the fire if it becomes active and begins to move again. This work is expected to continue for seven to 10 days.
Flatter, more moderate terrain along Boyd Ridge presents opportunities to use heavy equipment to augment firefighter capacity. The Crater Ridge Fire has been, and continues to be, a full suppression fire.
More heavy equipment has arrived as of Friday and are being used to connect small clearings along Boyd Ridge and create defensible containment line along the southern edge of the fire.
Crews on the western and northern sides of the fire are working to complete containment line along Pumpkin Creek.
Warm temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue through the weekend and early into next week. Winds are expected to remain light.
The fire will smolder and have low spread potential for several days until drying occurs.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect in Sheridan County, where the fire is located. For fire restriction information in counties throughout Wyoming, see the website.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Bighorn National Forest. There is an area closure around the fire. For current fire restrictions, check online.
The Bighorn National Forest has implemented an area closure in the northeastern portion of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District. Roads and trails are closed to public entry.