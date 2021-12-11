SHERIDAN — On Friday at 8 a.m., Bighorn National Forest, Medicine Wheel Ranger District fire officials declared the Crater Ridge Fire out. The closure area will remain in effect through the winter and into next summer.
“Dozer lines and temporary roads need rehabilitated and hazard trees along open roads need cut down,” said Brandon Houck, Medicine Wheel District ranger. “Remains of the burned cow camp may also be a danger to the public and need to be removed.”
It may take crews into next summer to complete all necessary fire rehabilitation before the closure can be lifted. A map of the closure area is available on the Bighorn National Forest website, fs.usda.gov/bighorn.