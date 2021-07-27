SHERIDAN — The U.S. Forest Service expects Crater Ridge fire behavior to intensify Tuesday, according to a release Tuesday morning, as it will be the warmest and driest day of the week.
From Monday to Tuesday morning, the fire grew by 39 acres to 641 acres, and the fire has been smoldering and creeping but, as fuels dry out, there is likelihood for more torching in the heavy timbered areas.
Located 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell on the Bighorn National Forest, the Crater Ridge fire started July 17 from suspected lightning. Crews totaling 228 people, engines, heavy equipment, helicopters and aerial supervision are working on suppressing the fire.
The Crater Ridge fire remains 0% contained and a full suppression fire. Strategically established indirect containment lines have been created and are being improved in anticipation of increased fire activity.
Both Type 1 helicopters continue to aid in firefighting operations by dropping water on the fire as it progresses into the Cub Creek drainage. More than 70,000 gallons of water was dropped Monday. Similar air operations are expected Tuesday.
Division A continues to improve line along Forest Service roads 110 and 111. There will be mop-up operations to clear debris from a previous timber sale.
Division W line construction on Boyd Ridge is progressing. Feller-bunchers and skidders will continue cutting trees and removing logs from the area.
As fire activity increases, crews are prepared to conduct firing operations, if needed, to burn out available fuels, removing them from the fire’s path to check the fire’s growth.
Tuesday will be warm and dry, with occasional gusty winds over the fire. Increased moisture moves into the area Wednesday, with the best chances for wetting rain coming Thursday through Sunday.
Smoke from northern California is visible across Wyoming. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for northern Wyoming until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect in Sheridan County, where the fire is located. For fire restriction information in counties throughout Wyoming, check online.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Bighorn National Forest. For current fire restrictions, check online.
The Bighorn National Forest has implemented an area closure in the northeastern portion of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District. Roads and trails are closed to public entry. Keep updated about closures online.
Track the fire online, on Facebook under Crater Ridge Fire or through the public hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 406-647-0831.