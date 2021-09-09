BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The Crater Ridge Fire in the Bighorn Mountains grew Thursday, burning an estimated additional 200 acres.
While containment of the fire Wednesday was estimated at 75%, Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol said that has been revised to 68% containment.
The growth of the fire to an estimated 6,730 acres was noticeable from lower elevations in Sheridan County, where some ash collected on cars and sidewalks.
The team managing the fire has requested additional resources to battle the fire, located 31 miles west of Sheridan.
Weather forecasts for Friday likely will not help firefighters, with temperatures expected to reach into the upper 90s in Sheridan.
The Bighorn National Forest remains under stage one fire restrictions and closures remain in effect around the fire.