SHERIDAN — Crater Ridge Fire grew to 1,258 acres over the weekend but increased to 20% containment, with more activity recorded Monday.
Crater Ridge Fire started July 17 from suspected lightning 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell in the Bighorn National Forest.
Due to gusty winds up to 30 mph and warmer, drier weather, the fire was more active Monday than observed over the past few days, according to a press release from fire officials.
Fire activity should moderate considerably Tuesday due to cooler temperatures and higher humidity. Firefighters will continue to go directly south and north of Pumpkin Creek, where conditions allow, assisted by a helicopter dropping water over hot spots as needed.
Smoky skies continue, with much of the smoke coming from multiple fires in states further west in the U.S. and north in Canada.
All fire restrictions remain in effect, and the Bighorn National Forest