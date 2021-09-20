SHERIDAN — Fire activity on Crater Ridge Fire picked up over the weekend due to excessive winds and warm temperatures.
The fire started from suspected lightning July 17 and is located 31 miles west of Sheridan on the Bighorn National Forest. It has currently burned 7,337 acres and is 70% contained.
Conditions caused the fire to grow more than 500 acres, according to Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Officer Sara Kirol.
Aviation support was grounded due to excessive winds. The fire grew in the Mann Creek area and pushed up to the Boyd Ridge Road 110 but did not cross, as of information Sunday morning.
Cooler temperatures and some precipitation are forecasted and expected to help reduce fire activity over the next several days.