SHERIDAN — The Crater Ridge Fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest remains 0% contained and grew to 383 acres today.
The Crater Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell on the Bighorn National Forest, started July 17 from suspected lightning. Crews totaling 241 people, engines, heavy equipment, helicopters and aerial supervision are working on suppressing the fire.
Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in Sheridan County, with full information available online at wsfd.wyo.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions, as well as BNF fire restrictions remaining in Stage 1, with full information also online at fs.usda.gov/alerts/bighorn/alerts-notices.
Closures include Forest Road 125, or Little Horn Road, and all owners of campers/trailers within the closure area must remove their property today before 1 p.m., after which no entry will be allowed until the closure is lifted.
Weather will be warmer, with highs in the upper 70s over the fire area and winds out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Relative humidity is expected to be 25-30% with a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The unseasonably warm temperatures and relative humidity falling to less than 20% Friday to Monday are conditions causing more active fire behavior. Crews anticipate constructing containment lines along Boyd Ridge, and a feller-buncher will be used to clear a swath of trees along Forest Road 110 to link existing patch cuts, establishing a fuel break.
Fire leadership is making long-term plans for full suppression of the fire as existing hazards, including difficult access, continuous fuels and steep terrain prevent working directly along the fire's edge.
Track the fire online at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7685, on Facebook under Crater Ridge Fire or through the public hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 406-647-0831.