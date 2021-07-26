SHERIDAN — The Crater Ridge fire, which started nine days ago, has grown from 383 acres Thursday to 602 acres Monday morning, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service. The fire remains 0% contained.
The Crater Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell on the Bighorn National Forest, started July 17 from suspected lightning. Crews totaling 234 people, engines, heavy equipment, helicopters and aerial supervision are working on suppressing the fire.
Fuels are drying and fire behavior is intensifying in the Cub Creek drainage. The fire is backing downslope toward the valley bottom to the southwest and along the top of the ridge at the northeast corner of the fire, approaching the Pumpkin Creek and Cub Creek confluence.
Both Type 1 helicopters flew Sunday, delivering more than 70,000 gallons of water over areas of heat to slow the fire’s advance, keeping it north of Cub Creek.
Strategically established indirect containment lines have been created and are being improved in anticipation of increased fire activity.
Chippers made good progress Sunday, cleaning up slash from line construction in Division A, and will continue working in that area Monday.
Division W line construction on Boyd Ridge is making progress working to complete fuel breaks. Feller-bunchers and skidders will continue cutting trees and removing logs from the area.
As fire activity increases, crews are prepared to conduct firing operations, if needed, to burn out available fuels, removing them from the fire’s path to check the fire’s growth.
Warm, dry weather is predicted to remain through Tuesday, with occasional gusty winds over the fire. Increased moisture moves into the area Wednesday, with the best chances for wetting rain coming Thursday through Sunday.
Fire behavior will continue to increase while hot, dry weather remains. Grassy fuels on south facing slopes are curing and expected to carry fire.
Smoke from northern California is visible across Wyoming, and air quality is moderately impacted. View a smoke map online.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect in Sheridan County, where the fire is located. For fire restriction information in counties throughout Wyoming, see the website.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Bighorn National Forest. For current fire restrictions see the website.
The Bighorn National Forest has implemented an area closure in the northeastern portion of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District. Roads and trails are closed to public entry.
Track the fire online, on Facebook under Crater Ridge Fire or through the public hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 406-647-0831.