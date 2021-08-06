SHERIDAN — The Crater Ridge Fire grew to 905 acres Friday, with additional firefighting resources ordered for later Friday.
The fire started from suspected lightning July 17 and is located 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell on the Bighorn National Forest.
A cold front approaching from the northeast fire perimeter across Pumpkin Creek and is moving north of the area. A burnout operation occurred just north of Cub Creek along the southwest fire perimeter to eliminate heavy fuels and improve the ability to contain the fire.
Firefighters will work on new containment lines near the new fire perimeter where it is safe to do so, and helicopters will assist with bucket water drops to slow the fire spread, according to a press release sent Friday morning.