SHERIDAN — The Crater Ridge Fire grew to 3,357 acres with 30% containment a month after its ignition.
The fire started from suspected lightning July 17 and is located 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell on the Bighorn National Forest.
A total of 200 firefighting personnel continue working to put out the fire, with ground and air equipment helping.
Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place and can be viewed at fs.usda.gov/alerts/bighorn/alerts-notices. Fire area closures in the BNF continue as well and can be viewed online at fs.usda.gov/alerts/bighorn/alerts-notices/?aid=67523.