SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association's annual Crazy Days promotion will take place Aug. 5-7.
The event will feature sidewalk sales and store discounts in participating downtown businesses.
Those shopping throughout the event are encouraged to wear a crazy hat to celebrate the annual outing.
Participating businesses include:
• 45th Parallel
• Bighorn Design Studio
• Carroll's Furniture
• Core Pilates Boutique
• Cottonwood Kitchen + Home
• D&J Coins
• Fly Shop of the Bighorns
• Foot of the Bighorns
• Jackalope Ranch
• Kid Curious
• Kilpatrick Creations
• The Kula Space
• Little Willow Traders
• On the Rocks Jewelry
• Once Upon a Story Boutique
• Over the Moon Boutique
• Real Deals Home Decor & Boutique
• Roosters
• Sheridan Antiques
• Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts
• Side Street Bed and Bath
• The Clothing Co. & Baby Too
• The Paint Post
• The Pearl Gifts
• The Sport Stop
• The Sheridan Press
• The Sugar Boot
• The Union
• Urban Thrift
• Verdello
For additional information, check the Downtown Sheridan Association Facebook page.