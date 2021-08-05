Crazy Days
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association's annual Crazy Days promotion will take place Aug. 5-7. 

The event will feature sidewalk sales and store discounts in participating downtown businesses.

Those shopping throughout the event are encouraged to wear a crazy hat to celebrate the annual outing.

Participating businesses include:

• 45th Parallel

• Bighorn Design Studio

• Carroll's Furniture

• Core Pilates Boutique

• Cottonwood Kitchen + Home

• D&J Coins

• Fly Shop of the Bighorns

• Foot of the Bighorns

• Jackalope Ranch

• Kid Curious

• Kilpatrick Creations

• The Kula Space

• Little Willow Traders

• On the Rocks Jewelry

• Once Upon a Story Boutique

• Over the Moon Boutique

• Real Deals Home Decor & Boutique

• Roosters

• Sheridan Antiques

• Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts

• Side Street Bed and Bath

• The Clothing Co. & Baby Too

• The Paint Post

• The Pearl Gifts

• The Sport Stop

• The Sheridan Press

• The Sugar Boot

• The Union

• Urban Thrift

• Verdello

For additional information, check the Downtown Sheridan Association Facebook page.

