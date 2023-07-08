SHERIDAN — A metal cone might not seem like a conventional art material, however Sheridan local Trish Saunders finds the cone to be a perfect way to show her creativity. Year round, Saunders makes it a priority to repaint and retheme the cone to match the season, providing an amusing piece of art for passing traffic.
The cone first came home with her husband from a construction site, finding a resting spot in her yard.
“When I first got it, I buried it and made it a fish tank and that did not work out,” Saunders said. “When we moved to Sheridan in 2016 when my husband passed away, I had to bring the cone.”
Placing the cone where it is right now was not an easy feat. The cone is currently placed on the north side of 519 E. Park St., in view of those driving on South Sheridan Avenue.
“It took me and my grandson to do it,” Saunders said. “We had to roll it out there. It weighs around 200-350 pounds of pure steel. It is not going to blow away.”
Before creating small scenes with the cone, Saunders painted it a bronze color and took a bowling ball, gluing small beads to it to replicate a gazing ball.
“People saw different things in it,” Saunders said. “People said it looked like I had done the Earth. As people, we see patterns in things like abstract art and this was one of those cases. I then put some big metal flowers on it for a while, then I got inspired to start with the spider then it has gone to strictly madness from there.”
Now, Saunders puts hours of work into creating various themes for the steel cone. She has created everything from a piece of candy corn with a spider to a penguin with a scarf. Whenever Saunders is hit with a new idea, she will go out and make it happen.
“My daughters call it the cone of insanity,” Saunders said. “First I just put flowers on it then I got stuck in the loop. People ask what is next. I try not to repeat. I think my next one will be Godzilla. I have a lot of ideas but I found it difficult to implement the ideas.”
Saunders uses mainly recycled materials, redecorating items from past projects. These items can include foam soccer balls, pool noodles and bowling balls. When she does need to buy materials, she sets a strict budget for herself to keep from going overboard.
“You do not want to make it your life work because you are going to take it down in four months anyway and the weather will hit,” Saunders said.
Saunders makes sure to incorporate a bowling ball into her design every time because it will not blow away in the wind. She got her first bowling ball at a garage sale; however, the bowling ball was shortly stolen from its resting place on the cone.
“I came home one day and a bowling ball was sitting on my porch with a note saying, ‘Maybe you could use this,’” Saunders said. “Now I use that for every design.”
One of the only setbacks is waiting for the correct temperature to paint the cone. It has to be at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit outside for the paint to stick.
“This year, I did the one at Halloween and winter but there was no spring one since it was not warm enough,” Saunders said. “I wanted to do a duck inspired one.”
Saunders creates all the individual pieces indoors, bringing them outside to the freshly painted cone when ready.
Overall, Saunders said it takes around three hours to complete the project. She updates the cone three times a year, one design for each Halloween, winter and summer. Usually the winter designs tend to be more simplistic as they have to withstand the snow.
“I work at the YMCA cooking for child care and I have people all the time asking what it is going to be when it is just painted,” Saunders said. “The little kids always want to see what I made and are excited to drive by the cone. That is my claim to fame. We used to do things like this on the ranch like putting googly eyes and a mustache on a bale of hay.”
Saunders had a little girl write her a note saying that she enjoys seeing the cone every day when driving to school, hoping to use the cone for her school project.
Ever since the first design, Saunders has been surprised by the community response.
“I just thought it would be entertainment for myself and my grandkids from the start. I often take pictures of the finished cone and send them off to family to cheer them up, or scare them that I am descending into madness. Now, I feel like I have to keep it up for the general public,” Saunders said. “When I retire, I will change it more often.”
One of Saunders' neighbors, Judy Radtke, enjoys seeing all of the designs and the immense amount of creativity that radiates from Saunders’ home. She said she hopes Saunders continues bringing joy to the neighborhood and the town of Sheridan for many years to come.