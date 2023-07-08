SHERIDAN — A metal cone might not seem like a conventional art material, however Sheridan local Trish Saunders finds the cone to be a perfect way to show her creativity. Year round, Saunders makes it a priority to repaint and retheme the cone to match the season, providing an amusing piece of art for passing traffic. 

The cone first came home with her husband from a construction site, finding a resting spot in her yard.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

