Dan Lee is the chief creative officer of Only Co., located in the second story of the old Sheridan Press building on Main Street. Lee has utilized his artwork for local businesses in Sheridan and around the nation. Lee, 31, moved from Philadelphia and has lived in Sheridan shy of a decade.
“I estimate (Lee) has 180,000 pieces of merchandise out in the world that has his work on it,” Only Co. CEO Josh Law said. “He has an ability to handle crucial conversations, as well as come up with creative solutions. You add the art side mixed with the logic side, he's just a great fit in that way. He’s a positive person that encourages those around him. He nearly became an engineer. I’m glad he followed his dream of becoming an artist.”
The Sheridan Press: Tell me a bit about Only Co.
Dan Lee: That’s my major gig. We’re a business building company, that’s our tagline. We take a marketing-based approach to help build businesses of various sizes. The reason we ourselves ‘Only Co.’, is because we have a real focus on positioning and differentiation. We ask our clients, “What are you the only one of?” We do also run other business services like digital campaigns. I do a lot of the business facilitations well as directing the creative side. Sometimes I’ll do the design work. Other times I work with our team designers. We work with different videographers and website makers. We’re basically all the marketing assets that you can think of.
TSP: From what I’ve seen, one of your largest projects is with Go Fast, Don’t Die. Is that pretty accurate?
DL: We do use Only Co. to sponsor some of their events. I do a lot of the artwork for those guys. When we’re creating merchandise, I’m literally drawing what we put out there.
TSP: Those look really nice. What other local businesses are you helping market toward?
DL: At Only Co., we tend to do work with a lot of companies around the state, less so specifically Sheridan. A lot of my involvement with Sheridan comes through my freelance capacities and through the boards I’m part of SAGE, Bought Beautifully and now The Food Group as well. One of my favorite things that I’ve done is chalk art around town. Some on the short list include a chalk-painting mural on the far wall of Smith Alley. I did the menu boards at Bison Union and chalkboard at Luminous Brewhouse as well as their beer can labels. For a while, I was doing merchandise for Andi’s, back when Hygge Hearth was called that. I’ve worked with Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, and I’m pretty sure they’ll have merch with my stuff on it. I worked with Alana Bratz to design their new logo and merch designs. And then I participated with Red Bison to collaborate on some of their mugs.
TSP: Is this something you’ve always wanted to do?
DL: I’ve always been an art kid since I could pick something up to draw with. I graduated during the recession around 2008-’09, so I thought I’d major in something wiser, like engineering. The artist in me totally won out. I’ve been doing graphic design since 2009 and then from there I did more with illustrations. Handwriting is the specialty that I think opened so many doors for me.
TSP: I know you’re on the worship band at Cornerstone Church. What other things do you like to engage with outside of work?
DL: I just started CrossFit, which has humbled me tremendously. But it’s been fun getting involved with that community. I love the trails around here, all the hiking we have in our backyard. I think that’s a major reason why I’ve stuck around, and I enjoy trying the different food around town.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.