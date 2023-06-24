Dan Lee is the chief creative officer of Only Co., located in the second story of the old Sheridan Press building on Main Street. Lee has utilized his artwork for local businesses in Sheridan and around the nation. Lee, 31, moved from Philadelphia and has lived in Sheridan shy of a decade.

 “I estimate (Lee) has 180,000 pieces of merchandise out in the world that has his work on it,” Only Co. CEO Josh Law said. “He has an ability to handle crucial conversations, as well as come up with creative solutions. You add the art side mixed with the logic side, he's just a great fit in that way. He’s a positive person that encourages those around him. He nearly became an engineer. I’m glad he followed his dream of becoming an artist.”

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

