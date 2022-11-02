SHERIDAN — U.S. Forest Service trail crews worked to repair a trail in Tongue River Canyon following a rock slide reported Oct. 27.
According to Justin Reimer, the trails coordinator for the Bighorn National Forest, the slide was not severe, but appeared as though a slab of rock broke off from higher up the canyon wall and created the slide.
The USFS trail crew assessed the slide Oct. 28 and made a plan to address it Oct. 31, making the trail passable again by the end of the day Monday.
"The trail crew would like to thank the public for helping remove rock as they passed by over the weekend," Reimer said. "This helped the trail crew focus on the tread work repair on Monday and expedited getting the trail cleared in one day."
Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs specialist for the Bighorn National Forest, said slides like these are common during or after precipitation events such as rain storms, which can weaken layers and provide lubrication for rocks to move easier. Freezing and thawing can cause expanding and constricting of rocks and soils, which can also cause rock movement.
Reimer said additional trail work may occur over the next few days to improve tread, which is where rocks created impressions in the ground.