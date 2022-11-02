Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening, becoming snow overnight. Low 26F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening, becoming snow overnight. Low 26F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.