SHERIDAN — Emergency crews responded to a fire inside a building at 6:56 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of North Gould Street.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue crews found the fire on the main level of a two-story building in the back room of one of the commercial occupants' business. The fire was quickly extinguished and the crew transitioned to checking for extension of fire into adjacent areas of the building.
The scene was declared under control at 7:17 a.m.
In addition to SFR, Sheridan Police Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Goose Valley Fire Department responded to provide additional safety personnel.
Crews also assisted occupants from the second floor apartments.
The cause is currently under investigation. Two apartments and two businesses are currently displaced due to smoke and water damage. No civilians, pets or emergency personnel were injured during the fire.