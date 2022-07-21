SHERIDAN — With temperatures high and little rain in the forecast, local government officials have started implementing fire bans just as fire crews’ work begins to pick up for the summer.
Goose Valley Fire Department firefighters on Wednesday afternoon responded to the report of a grass fire in the 500 block of Big Goose Road.
According to department officials, the wind-driven fire grew to about 10 acres before firefighters were able to extinguish it. The fire appears to have started from a swather that was being used at the time.
Crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure all hot spots were extinguished. In addition to GVFD, personnel from Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Big Horn Volunteer Fire Department and Ranchester Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.
GVFD personnel also noted the nearby landowners who provided water and equipment to help fight the blaze.
In the Bighorn Mountains on Wednesday, fire crews continued to work on containing the fire believed to have started last week when a plane crashed west of Buffalo.
U.S. Forest Service officials said suppression efforts for the Gem Lake Fire are primarily being done with aerial resources and crews were also looking for ways to engage the fire from the ground.
Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs specialist for the Bighorn National Forest, said about 10 members of the Black Tooth Fire Module are in the area around Willow Park doing structure assessments.
The fire, known as the Gem Lake Fire, has grown to approximately 15 acres. Kirol said the fire had limited spotting Wednesday and is expected to be active again Thursday given the hot, dry and windy forecast.