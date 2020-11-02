SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Goose Valley Fire, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan County Sheriff's deputies responded to 5 Rocky Road for a vehicle fire late Friday night.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue arrived on scene at 10:54 p.m., finding a single passenger vehicle fully involved in fire located about 20 feet from a single family residence.
Firefighters quickly deployed a 1.75-inch hose line and began to extinguish the fire using tank water from Engine 2. Firefighters had the fire under control within 4 minutes of arriving on scene.
The vehicle was continually cooled down with water making sure the fire did not rekindle.
Fire personnel remained on scene for approximately an hour.
The fire did not extend beyond the vehicle and no civilians or firefighters were injured.