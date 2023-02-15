SHERIDAN — When a criminal is sentenced in a Wyoming circuit or district court, they may be ordered to pay into the Crime Victims Compensation fund. Wyoming’s Crime Victims Compensation program aims to assist victims of crime directly through funds procured from perpetrators across the state.
Director of the Wyoming Division of Victim Services Cara Chambers said funds are received from courts throughout the state and placed into a budget to be administered as compensation for victims of crime who have suffered mental or physical harm as a result of the crime. The fund is available for two years after the date of the crime for medical bills and three years for mental health services.
Chambers said claims are capped at $15,000 with an additional $10,000 available in cases of catastrophic injury. Any victim who is approved as a claimant by DVS could potentially be compensated up to $25,000 depending on their injuries and needs.
“I always say about crime-based compensation, we have the money to pay for the hospital bills and the injuries, but it’s the longer term impacts of crime that require counseling and assistance where I feel like we can do the most good,” Chambers said.
Yvonne Swanson, executive director at the Advocacy and Resource Center, said the timeframe given for claiming funds through the program can be beneficial for crime victims who may not realize they need help immediately after a crime takes place.
“When we have a conversation with a crime victim, one of the first things we talk about is compensation, because if nothing else, the mental health aspect of it is super important,” Swanson said. “A victim of a sexual assault might not have a lot of medical bills or anything like that, and they might not wish to go to counseling right away because trauma looks different for everybody. They might find out three, six months down the road that they might need a little extra help, so they want to talk to somebody.”
Chambers said DVS averages around 900 approved claims per year with an approval rate near 95%. Most approved claims are in cases of domestic violence, which commonly result in physical injury. The second largest payout goes to mental health, Chambers said.
The Crime Victims Compensation fund covers more than just medical bills and mental health services. Swanson said compensation can also be sought for lost wages in cases where a victim may be unable to work due to injuries sustained in a crime or was unable to work due to attending court hearings. Funds can also be awarded toward biological cleanup in applicable cases. However, the compensation fund is meant to be used as a last resort — paid sick leave and insurance or Medicaid are to be applied to the costs before the funds can be used.
Swanson said ARC works with local crime victims directly to assist in applying for compensation funds. ARC collaborates with victims and law enforcement to ensure needed information is available, as applications for compensation require police reports of a crime, and advocates also assist victims in filling out and sending the paperwork. Additionally, ARC will send a letter of support along with the application to the compensation department at DVS.
First and foremost, victims should know the compensation fund is available to them if they need it, Swanson said.
“I think it’s important to know because I have a lot of victims that will be like, ‘No, that should be used for somebody else,’ or ‘I don’t need that.’ It is a fund that is specifically set up for victims of crime to help them return to the place that they were before the crime happened,” Swanson said. “The money is coming from people who have committed crimes, so they shouldn’t have any shame in accepting those dollars because that’s what it’s there for. That’s what it’s intended to do.”
