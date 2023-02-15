SHERIDAN — When a criminal is sentenced in a Wyoming circuit or district court, they may be ordered to pay into the Crime Victims Compensation fund. Wyoming’s Crime Victims Compensation program aims to assist victims of crime directly through funds procured from perpetrators across the state.

Director of the Wyoming Division of Victim Services Cara Chambers said funds are received from courts throughout the state and placed into a budget to be administered as compensation for victims of crime who have suffered mental or physical harm as a result of the crime. The fund is available for two years after the date of the crime for medical bills and three years for mental health services.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you