SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307, Sheridan’s business incubator, announced the finalists for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition in early October.
Among the finalists is Louisa Crosby of Gannett Health. Crosby was raised in Big Horn, and after 14 years away moved back to the area in 2019.
Before starting her career as a nurse practitioner, Crosby worked as a hospital advocate for SAFE Austin, which was the foundation for her interest in the medical field. She graduated from Vanderbilt University specializing as an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.
Since returning to Sheridan County, she spent three years working alongside the team at Reproductive Health Care of the Big Horns and most recently joined the workforce at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
The Sheridan Press reached out to each of the Start-Up Challenge finalists to learn more about their business ventures and will feature each business in the days leading up to Pitch Night.
Here’s a look at a recent interview with Crosby, edited for space.
The Sheridan Press: Tell us a little about Gannett Health.
Crosby: Gannett Health is a direct primary care medical practice serving Sheridan County and the state of Wyoming via telemedicine. We believe advocacy is the foundation for good health care. We’re committed to breaking down barriers, establishing personal relationships with patients, providing resources so you know about care options, and supporting you to lead a life well lived.
The Sheridan Press: When and where did the idea for Gannett Health get started?
Crosby: I began thinking about a different approach to health care in 2019 after years working in ICUs, urgent cares and hospital medical units. I have found some of these settings to have an untenable pace — one that prevents providers and patients from developing more connected relationships with one another. Over the years, my vision has become centered on building an advocacy-focused model with the goal of establishing life-long relationships with patients.
The Sheridan Press: How developed is the idea?
Crosby: We are currently accepting new patients for house calls within Sheridan County — as well as patients who live anywhere in Wyoming for telemedicine services. In early 2023, we will open our clinic in downtown Sheridan for the additional convenience of office visits. Over the next year, we will begin recruiting administrative staff, nurses and providers to join our team. We will continue to expand services locally, but also at the statewide level — particularly to medically underserved communities.
The Sheridan Press: What do you hope to learn/gain from participating in the Start-Up Challenge?
Crosby: Impact 307 is truly an invaluable resource for emerging entrepreneurs all over the state. The application process and pitch preparations have helped me answer some tougher questions not only about growth, but also my motivations for starting a direct primary care practice. Being very clear on that “why” is paramount for developing a successful business. Having access to their mentorship as we develop a logistically, fiscally sound model will help guide responsible growth while staying true to our mission.
The Sheridan Press: What do you think your biggest strength is as a business?
To date, there is no direct primary care competitor within Sheridan County. This model is also truly scalable and adaptable, with the potential to infinitely expand services across the state. As we are able to keep overhead low during our launch, we are focused on building community relationships where advocacy, access and peace of mind are the cornerstones of our care philosophy. Guiding patients to regain a sense of ease and hope within the larger, more disconnected health industry is a gift. We know a lot of people need this type of support — not only here, but across the state.
The Sheridan Press: What do you think your biggest challenge is in moving forward?
Crosby: There are so many ways to expand this practice! It will be challenging to decide which services to expand first. My hope is to continue learning about the needs of our communities, and let that knowledge lead the way. Because our model is membership based (we do also offer on-demand services), it may take time for individuals to understand the value of this model. We’re patient with that process because we’re dedicated to the mission.
The Sheridan Press: What value do you feel your business adds to the community?
Gannett Health is an additional resource that will collaborate with health care champions already doing great work in this community. We provide a new spin on the old-fashioned approach to medical care, which is appealing for a lot of people — whether you’re homebound, live remotely and benefit from telemedicine or just want a different type of dynamic with your provider where you’re able to call after hours. We’re seeing direct primary care practices have incredible success because this model provides a less frustrating, more intuitive care experience to patients. We also know that health care and health insurance is cost prohibitive for many — that’s why we created the Gannett Health Community Fund. This fund accepts donations to provide long term, 100% coverage of services for patients who are otherwise not able to afford care.
The finalists will spend the next few weeks working with IMPACT Sheridan to continue developing their plans and respond to judge questions and feedback that were provided during the semifinal round. In addition to the possibility of seed funding, Pitch Night will allow each of them to showcase and promote their ideas to a live audience.
The other finalists include: I Call Shotgun (Alaina Gross and Izzy Haas), Cannoli Bliss (Marissa Logan), Horsewell (Megan Welles), O. clarkii Reels (Zac Secton, Rodney Fought and Brad Williams) and Solid Hitch (Darwin Williamson).