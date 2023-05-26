SHERIDAN — Emily Sullivan’s debut novel, "Crow Country," is a post-apocalyptic western, paired with narrator Will Hahn's narration of the work, won "Crow Country" the 2023 Gold Award for best fiction audiobook.
The annual Independent Publisher Book Awards are open to publishers worldwide who publish in the English language for the North American market.
Sullivan graduated from Thompson Valley High School in Loveland, Colorado, and then received a political science and Russian studies degree from Cornell University, and later continued an editing education from the University of Washington. She spent time working for the Department of Defense in counterintelligence, then transitioned to the private sector for radar and space-based defense contracting and now resides in Wyoming.