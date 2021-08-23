CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Even Mother Nature couldn’t dampen the energy and spirit of the 102nd annual Crow Fair held Thursday through today at Crow Agency, which again lived up to the moniker as the “Teepee Capital of the World.”
Thousands of people gathered at Crow Agency to help celebrate the return of Crow Fair, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first Crow Fair was held in 1905 to showcase the tribe’s annual crops but evolved later into a celebration of the Crow culture, according to the “History of Crow Fair: A Family Tradition,” a publication by the 2010 Hardin High School History Club.
The 2021 Crow Fair again included a plethora of activities, such as the powwow, dance contests, a rodeo and horse races.
Boye Ladd, a member of the Ho-Chuck Tribe in Wisconsin, traveled to Crow Agency to help emcee at Crow Fair. While the celebration usually draws as many as 50,000 participants and spectators, Ladd said the overall attendance for the 2021 event was noticeably down, most likely due to lingering concerns over the pandemic, as well as several days of rain and cooler than normal temperatures.
Ladd said such variables weren’t stopping the powwow — billed as one of the largest in North America — from giving members of several tribes an opportunity to gather and celebrate the warrior spirit.
“It’s a demonstration of that,” he said. “It’s one way to display our pride.”
For Ladd, the powwow is deeply personal after having served in Vietnam in 1970-71.
“It’s a reflection of the commitment I made (after coming home),” he added. “It’s my life. It’s everything I do.”
Walter Runsabove, a member of the Northern Cheyenne, said he was honored to be part of the return of Crow Fair, with members from other tribes not usually asked to help organize the event.
“This goes back generations,” Runsabove said. “It’s a celebration of life. … It’s greeting new friends, greeting old friends.”
This year’s Crow Fair had an even more personal meaning for some. Ben and Victoria Cloud of the local Crow Tribe watched the return of their 6-year-old son Aramis Cloud to the dance circle.
According to his father, Aramis Cloud lost his right leg in a lawnmower accident when he was 4.
“His whole family is here to look at him dance,” Ben Cloud said. “They’re really happy for him to be out there. He loves to dance.”
Although he didn’t participate in any of the dance contests, Daniel Glenn, an architect from Seattle, Washington, said for him Crow Fair is a chance to return to what once was home and reconnect with his roots as a Crow.
“It’s really exciting to see everyone here,” Glenn said. “It keeps everybody connected to the culture.
“People come from everywhere for this,” he added. “Each family has their own area they come back to (camp) year after year. It doesn’t seem organized, but it is.”
Glenn also had another reason to return for Crow Fair, as he is helping design a new sheltered area, or apron, that surrounds the dance circle and is used to provide drummers and spectators with some protection from the elements during the annual celebration. According to Glenn, the new structure will not only replace the old apron, which is in need of repair, but will be nearly twice as wide overall to provide additional space.
Crow leaders are hoping to have the new structure completed for next year’s 103rd annual Crow Fair, Glenn added.