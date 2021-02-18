CROW NATION, Mont. — Crow Tribal Executive Branch Chairman Frank White Clay declared a state of emergency Feb. 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It shall be the policy of the executive branch to issue mandates and orders to compel residents of the Crow Reservation to practice self-care, prevention and safeguard children and elders in our communities from COVID-19. A stay home order shall be in effect to help mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus,” White Clay said in a press release.
The Indian Health Service is working closely with tribal governments, local, state and federal public health officials to respond to this public health threat with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Crow Tribe spans more than 2 million acres and has limited inpatient facilities, limited housing options and limited resources for food and water, which places the nearly 14,000 tribal members in a potential higher rate of spread of the virus and a higher rate of morality.
It shall be policy to utilize personal protective equipment to protect and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urges people to get vaccinated when vaccines are available.
Continued orders/mandates include:
• Face mask/covering when outside of the confines of their homes.
• Continued social distancing
• Handwashing and/or utilizing hand sanitizer
• Executive Branch is urging families to stay home
• Executive Branch is requesting schools to continue online learning for children
• Mandatory and daily temperature logs upon entrance into any establishment in which a person is going to remain inside for longer than 30 minutes.
• Stay home if you are not feeling well or have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms