fire flames stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Five fires burned on the Crow Reservation over the weekend. 

Sunday about 2 p.m. engines from Crow and Pryor responded to three fires around Fort Smith, Montana: north of Beauvais Creek northwest of St. Xavier, in hay bales southeast of Camp Four in the Bighorn breaks, and on the west slope of Black Canyon. Lightning clouds had passed through. The Communication Tower and Brown fires were each stopped at less than three acres. Reaching the quarter-acre Black Canyon fire requires rugged canyon wall hiking under the tribal buffalo pasture. That fire was getting rain when the helicopter left Sunday afternoon.

