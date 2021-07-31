CROW AGENCY, Mont. — The Crow Tribe of Indians filed an official complaint with the Crow Nation Tribal Court regarding an incident with a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer allegedly deploying a bite dog after a person was already tased and on the ground.
The Crow Tribe alleges three counts against K-9 officer Steve Stallings in a civil complaint following an incident July 20: aggravated assault, criminal endangerment and negligent endangerment.
According to a copy of the court document, Stallings was on duty July 20 and responded to an incident in Lodge Grass, Montana, as a "back-up" officer. The initial responding officer had deployed his taser on two separate occasions, and the victim was on the ground, according to the complaint.
After the victim was on was on the ground, Stallings allegedly deployed his K-9 unit and, once the handcuffs had been placed on the victim, Stallings failed to restrain the K-9 unit during the stop, the complaint alleges. Stallings repeatedly ordered the K-9 to release, "however for some reason he was unable or unwilling to obtain compliance from the dog."
The Crow Tribe did not respond by press time regarding further court dates.