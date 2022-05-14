SHERIDAN — Crowds are turning out to learn about Sheridan’s history.
Recent Explore History events hosted by the Sheridan Community Land Trust have garnered nearly 75 attendees, and organizers are excited for a fun summer slate of activities. This summer, the Sheridan Community Land Trust will continue its cooperative Explore History program, bringing together history lovers from around the county with help from several other agencies.
On June 14 and 21, with both The Hub on Smith and Tongue River Valley Community Center, Explore History will visit the first professionally landscaped private home in Wyoming, the Trail End Historic Site. Local experts will give a tour of the outside gardens and the more recently established arboretum on site, started in 2013.
“I’m very excited about this one,” Carrie Edinger, Sheridan Community Land Trust history program manager said. “This event really falls into the mission of the SCLT, connecting that history with natural resources, landscapes and our open spaces. It is a chance to look at history in a different way.”
The July event will center around the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 12 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. A second event will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 19 at the TRVCC. The event is also a partnership between the SCLT and the Hub on Smith, and will focus on the WYO Rodeo since its inception in 1931. Local experts will speak, and the program will include a showing of the 2013 15-minute documentary “No Indians or Dogs Allowed: Sheridan, Wyoming and the Miss Indian America Pageant,” by Gary Nickerson.
“At the end, we always allow time to involve the audience to ask questions, share memories or contribute to the program,” Edinger said.
The to-be-announced August event will be a walking tour of Big Goose, which has been rescheduled twice due to snow.
A second year of grant funding from NextFifty Initiative will help pay for events into the fall as well, according to Edinger. NextFifty is a Colorado-based private foundation “dedicated to funding mission-driven initiatives that improve the lives of the older adult population and their caregivers.”
Edinger said the grant fit SLCT programming especially after a partnership bloomed with the Hub on Smith, which serves as a community gathering place. Since February, SCLT has also been taking its programming to the TRVCC as well, she said. Sydney Langer, a program officer for NextFifty Initiative, said Explore History fit its parameters as it brings together people from all generations, connecting both older adults and younger people to Sheridan’s history.
“For us, they were a good fit because after and during COVID, we saw these huge disparities among older adults around social isolation and other gaps,” Langer said. “Connecting people to their community is so important. This is a great organization for us to fund.”
Langer said NextFifty was excited about Explore History outreach to more rural areas of Sheridan County, beginning with Ranchester and Dayton.
“This year is an expansion of their current program, really working to bring older adults together to reduce social isolation, to connect to the history of Sheridan and to share their own stories,” Langer said. “And there is a specific connection in this most recent grant to conducting outreach to the county’s more rural population. They’re really intentional about bringing older adults who may have an increased likelihood of being isolated because they are in some of these rural areas (to events).”
Edinger said she would love to bring her programs to more small communities in Sheridan County, from Story to Clearmont, and is working on plans for expansion.
Langer said that often, Americans see aging as a declination of life but older adults have much to offer a community.
“Intergenerational programs, communities and societies thrive,” she said. “We know that they do. We know that older adults bring a lot to the table in terms of their own experience and history and expertise, and when we are able to include and support older adults in a way that meets their needs and in a way that includes them in the conversation, it supports an entire community.”
Those interested in walking with the group from The Hub on Smith to the June 14 event at the Trail End State Historic Site are encouraged to meet at The Hub at 10 a.m. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Amanda Munford, The Hub on Smith fun and wellness coordinator, at 307-675-4952.
On June 21, a bus to the Trail End State Historic Site will leave at TRVCC Dayton at 10 a.m. and TRVCC Ranchester at 10:15 a.m. For more information, contact Lacie Schwend for transportation information at 307-655-9419.