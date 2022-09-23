Judge Court gavel stock
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Bar announced the law firm of Crowley Fleck PLLP, a regional firm with offices throughout Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming, has received the 2022 Pro Bono Award for being a Champion of Justice. 

Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming Angie Dorsch presented the award at last week’s Pro Bono Luncheon, which was held in conjunction with the bar’s annual meeting and judicial conference in Casper.

