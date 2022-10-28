SHERIDAN — For Shannon Crump, an interest in engineering began early. Growing up, she would go into the field with her dad — Joe Crump, a civil engineer with WWC Engineering — and was fascinated by the tools and measurements needed to make a finished plan or product.
Now, she’s learning firsthand what it takes, interning at the local engineering firm.
“I've always enjoyed math classes and problem-solving activities,” Shannon Crump said. “Math has always been black or white, right or wrong, there is always a correct answer whereas science is more of a grey area.”
Crump works primarily with Sydney Magann at WWC. Magann is a geologic technician and said the engineering firm recruited Crump to work on a mineral exploration project Magann is supervising.
Magann spends about 11 hours per week with Crump.
As part of her internship, Crump works with the geological team at WWC Engineering to scan core samples and examine the makeup of the soil at varying depths. Magann said Crump has learned the proper safety and handling of high-powered machines and how to read elemental data to identify mineral concentrations.
In addition, she attended the company’s retreat in Billings earlier this year.
But those aren’t the biggest perks of her job, Crump said.
“An everyday benefit is being able to contribute to something bigger than myself,” Crump said. “I get to better our community and meet new people who want to do the same.”
Plus, the internship has confirmed for her that she’s like to work in the engineering field, specifically in civil engineering like her dad.
“I would love to work for the success of our community and benefit the environment,” Crump said.
Magann said that internships such as Crump’s are important to encourage youth in the community to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Internships provide hands-on industry experience that cannot be replicated or taught in a classroom.
Such internships also provide students a way to test out career paths before attending college.
Crump said she hopes to attend either the University of Wyoming or the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, then return to Sheridan to work. If not civil engineering, though, Crump hasn’t ruled out studying architecture, as she loves art ad exploring creativity as well.
“Shannon has been a joy to work with and mentor,” Magann said. “I am very proud of all her progress and growth in the time I have spent with her. She brings such enthusiasm and positivity to the project and I am looking forward to seeing her begin college as I know she will go far in whatever she chooses to pursue with her determination and work ethic.”