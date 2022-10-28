SHERIDAN — For Shannon Crump, an interest in engineering began early. Growing up, she would go into the field with her dad — Joe Crump, a civil engineer with WWC Engineering — and was fascinated by the tools and measurements needed to make a finished plan or product.

Now, she’s learning firsthand what it takes, interning at the local engineering firm.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

