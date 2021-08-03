SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County awarded its 2021 scholarship to Isabelle Cruz, daughter of Lin and Cori Cruz, and a 2020 graduate of Sheridan High School.
Cruz is currently a sophomore at the University of Wyoming majoring in business economics and management but has earned enough credits from high school Advanced Placement, two semesters, and summer school to be six credits shy of being classified as a junior, which will make her eligible to graduate earlier than most students her age.
While at Sheridan High School, Cruz served as her class president for three years, was in Student Council, American Legion’s Girls State, National Honor Society and on the “We the People” team. The diversity of her activities makes Cruz a standout, as she also served as the editor of the Ock, the student newspaper, and was an All-State musician for four years.
The first semester of her senior year, Cruz interned for Judges John Fenn and Shelley Cundiff from September 2019 through January 2020 where she attended and participated in court proceedings for an hour and a half a day, four days a week and developed an interest in a legal career. Among her numerous sources of recognition, Cruz received the Bronze Wyoming Congressional Award. The Academics for All Summit Award and academic letters.
Cruz has a heart for service. She was a Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer for two years and was the only young woman on a church mission trip to Juarez, Mexico, in 2019. She also served as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for three holiday seasons.
In spite of a demanding school and activity schedule her senior year, Cruz became a primary caregiver for a family member who was undergoing health challenges.
During the summers, she served as manager of the Kendrick Park Swimming Pool for three yeas and in Laramie worked as a lifeguard at the campus recreation center.
At the University of Wyoming, Cruz has maintained a high GPA, which earned her a place on the President’s Honor Roll. She became a founding member of a Women in Business Club, a member of the Study Abroad Program and the Peace Corps Prep Program, as she is considering serving in the Peace Corps before pursuing her law degree. This fall she will serve as treasurer of the Business Scholars Program.
Cruz came with high recommendations from people who came to know her well. One sponsor wrote, “Isabelle is always planning for the next step in her life. She thinks of how the decisions she makes today will better her for tomorrow. She takes pride in her work and she understands that school is important to her future goals and aspirations.”
As one of the interviewers of the outstanding candidates for this year’s scholarship noted, “The quality of the young women from Sheridan and Big Horn high schools who applied for the 2021 scholarship gives me hope for the future of our country!”
Cruz will present her ideas for the future at one of the monthly Republican luncheons to be scheduled during the 2021-22 term. The luncheon will be open to the public.