SHERIDAN — What does it take to become a teacher? What is required to work with children in an interactive environment like one they would see at many date cares or early childhood programs?
These are the questions Sheridan High School students in the early childhood and education career technical courses are exploring. The education courses are part of the CTE course pathways at SHS, which focuses on giving students a foothold in the workplace or in higher education through partnering with Sheridan College and local business internships.
SHS offers an early childhood concurrent enrollment course that gives students the opportunity to earn three college credits — the equivalent of one college course — and explore other building-block classes to help gain practical skills to apply at daycares or in the classroom.
For many students pursuing education or early childhood care, developing a professional portfolio and gaining hands-on experience is invaluable in strengthening their career prospects, educators said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, preschool teaching is one area experiencing rapid growth with a projected rate of 18% between 2020 and 2030. Approximately 59,000 openings for this job is expected over the course of the decade with many of those openings expected to be from replacing workers who transfer to different occupations or retire. Similar career paths, such as child care workers, are seeing a steady projected growth in line with the field.
These classes have also helped SHS students explore child-focused health care fields, Janine Evensen, an early childhood teacher at SHS, said. The applicability of understanding children from an education and development standpoint isn’t solely tied to career paths in education. Other areas students can explore include social work, speech-language pathology and child psychology, to name a few.
“Learning to work with people can translate to any possible career path that they are going to pursue after they leave high school,” Evensen said.
The childhood and family studies and early childhood education class are the two courses students must take to fulfill concurrent enrollment requirements through Sheridan College for its early childhood education degree program. At the end of the student’s education classes, they will put together a final project by working with a local school.
Together with Heidi Richins, an SHS teacher and career and technical education department chair, Evensen works with students in her early childhood education class to build career-ready skills.
In the first half of the semester, Evensen’s students explore different career paths and build professional portfolios. As the semester progresses, students put together lesson plans and choose an age group they wish to work with at an elementary school level, typically working with Sagebrush and Highland Park elementary schools.
The students spend seven weeks shadowing and working side-by-side with a teacher. Evensen encourages these teachers to put these students to work in the classroom, incorporating them into the team of teachers. Students are usually in charge of small group instruction, reading groups or assisting individual students, filling in wherever they are needed.
“In this particular class, they are in the classroom working with the teacher and helping with instructional methods. They take charge of their own thing and then they are teaching a lesson. It’s real life and they’re in the middle of it. The teachers have been fantastic in making them part of their professional team,” Evensen said.
In collaboration with their assigned teacher, each student designs a lesson plan they teach to a practicum class. They are recorded and evaluated during this process and receive feedback from their assigned teacher while also self-reflecting on their own work. This process is similar to what teachers experience during evaluations.
At the end of the semester, students compile their lesson plan and evaluation into a portfolio to take to college or a job.
“It’s learning to be a professional. It’s the basic soft skills things of interacting with the students in the classroom, the teachers they’re working with and the administrators. They’re learning how to be on-time and being actively involved,” Evensen said.
SHS student Lexie Dygon used the program as a jumping-off point to experience what teaching was like in the day-to-day classroom agenda.
“I got to see what it looked like in a classroom, and it wasn’t all the talking about what would happen in the classroom. You got to jump right in,” Dygon said.
While Dygon was in the education program at SHS, she developed a lesson plan for students at Sagebrush Elementary, which she used to lead students in a Mother’s Day-themed learning activity. A Capstone course allwed her to utilize her in-class observations and skills from her CTE course, giving her an idea of what teaching was like everyday, Dygon said.
“It was a really cool process being able to start and plan a lesson from the beginning and teach it to actual children to see how that goes, ” Dygon said.
After Dygon completed her diploma, she finished her degree in education at the University of Wyoming and now teaches at Woodland Park Elementary School as a kindergarten teacher.
“I think it’s important for high-schoolers to try and figure out what they want to do with their future. I know it’s kind of a scary thing and I felt this as a high-schooler, not really sure where I wanted to go after high school. Having courses like that lets students try courses out before they’re paying for college courses and going down a path they decide isn’t for them,” Dygon said.
Aspen Newman’s interest in early childhood education grew from her early days of babysitting. The education course at the SHS was able to combine this love with a career.
Newman took the education CTE courses at SHS and was able to work with a teacher at Sagebrush to give her practicum students a phonics lesson.
“Working with students gave me a direct path for what I was looking forward to doing in the future with my career,” Newman said.
Newman currently works as a special education paraprofessional but has worked as a preschool teacher in the past.
CTE courses allow students to figure out what they want to do, Newman said.
“These classes give you a direct goal for where you’re going, because you have English and stuff but you’re not really sure how they help you in the moment. When you classes like the CTE program, you see how it’s a direct idea what kind of career you’d be going into and gives you a better understanding of what you’d want to do,” Newman said.