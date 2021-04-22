SHERIDAN — Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild opens its show, “The 39 Steps,” in the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Black Box Theater Friday.
Inspired by Hitchcock’s classic tale and performed as a live period radio play, this one-act romantic thriller is a fast-paced ride through the signature world of the Master of Suspense. “The 39 Steps” by Joe Landry tells the story of Richard Hannay, who is visiting 1930s London when he meets Annabella Smith. Annabella is on the run from foreign agents, after a disturbance at a music hall. Later that night, Annabella is murdered and Hannay must then try to break the spy ring and prove his innocence. From an epic train chase to a feisty love interest, Hannay has his work cut out for him as he searches for the truth about “The 39 Steps.”
This CTG production will be performed live and streamed from the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.